AOC, Claressa Shields Drags Jake Paul For Calling Bad Bunny a “Fake American” As He Backtracks

While Jake Paul was thoroughly embarrassed in his exhibition boxing match with professional fighter Anthony Joshua, it would’ve been impossible for anyone to assume that his next opponent would be a member of Congress.

On Monday, Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez took to X to bash Paul after he called Super Bowl halftime performer a “fake American citizen.”

“Didn’t you MOVE to Puerto Rico to avoid paying your taxes while kids across America go hungry?” the Congresswoman, whose mother was born and raised in Puerto Rico said. “Meanwhile Benito actually funds low income kids’ access to arts and sports programs, while you defund them.”

She added, “Of course you’re mad. He makes you look small.”

The dust-up between AOC and Paul occurred after the fake boxer called the Puerto Rican superstar a “fake American” citizen ahead of his halftime performance on Sunday. AOC wasn’t the only one to mollywop the YouTube celebrity, his own brother Logan Paul even took to X to call out his brother.

“I love my brother but I don’t agree with this,” Logan’s post read. “Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island.”

Boxer Claressa Shields also fired back at Paul.

“Please Jake, not today,” she wrote. “Puerto Ricans are not fake citizens. You would think that you of all people would support this as you have so many Puerto Rican women under your umbrella. What’s happening with ICE is terrible and we shouldn’t want to see harm done to anyone who is apart of America & a minority! Do better Jake. This isn’t right.”

Because Jake apparently has issues with maps and right hands to the jaw, his brother and Shields noted that Bad Bunny is a US Citizen as Puerto Rico is a US territory.

Jake being the walkover that he is, of course, amended his statement on Monday morning.

“To clarify: I wasn’t calling anyone a ‘fake citizen’ because they’re from Puerto Rico. I live in Puerto Rico, and I love Puerto Rico. I have used my platform to support Puerto Rico time and time again and will always do so,” he wrote.

“But if you’re publicly criticizing ICE who are doing their job and openly hating on America, I’m going to speak on it. Period,” he wrote, adding. “If you benefit from a country and the platform it gives you, but publicly disrespect it at the same time, that’s what I mean by being a fake citizen.”

“And I agree love is more powerful than hate. Love America,” he concluded.

Logan then pulled a Trump and claimed he didn’t know what was going on with his X account.

“Guys i love bad bunny idk what happened on my twitter last night ?? wtf.”

Bad Bunny, as have many celebrities, has been critical of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He noted that he wouldn’t be touring in the U.S. because he was concerned that ICE would target his shows and detain fans.

He also noted “ICE out” during his Grammy’s acceptance speech for album of the year.

