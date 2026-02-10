Quid Pro Quo: Ghislaine Maxwell Says She Will Testify To Trump’s Innocence If Granted Clemency

Maxwell seeks clemency in exchange for testimony absolving Trump and Clinton of wrongdoing.

Survivors urge skepticism of Maxwell's potential testimony, citing her central role in Epstein's crimes.

Trump's response to Maxwell's request remains uncertain, despite his previous comments on potentially pardoning her.

Donald Trump is under increasing pressure to provide transparency in regard to the Epstein files. Both sides of the aisle have a vested interest in making public all the information that the FBI gathered on the convicted sex trafficker, for both disparate and aligned reasons. Neither side will let this issue slide into the ether of the ever-changing news cycle, and as the midterm elections approach, both will continue to hammer this issue, much to Trump’s dismay.

According to CNN, Epstein’s former “associate” Ghislaine Maxwell is trying her damnedest to get Trump to commit to giving her clemency from her 20-year prison sentence for aiding and abetting the sexual abuse of minor children. During a recent deposition with the House Oversight Committee, Maxwell’s lawyer made it explicitly clear that his client will gladly testify that both Trump and former president Bill Clinton are innocent of any wrongdoing related to sex crimes with minors.

“Ms. Maxwell is prepared to speak fully and honestly if granted clemency by President Trump,” attorney David Oscar Markus said in a statement during the deposition, which he later posted on X. “Only she can provide the complete account. Some may not like what they hear, but the truth matters. For example, both President Trump and President Clinton are innocent of any wrongdoing.” The survivors of Epstein’s horrors are warning committee members, and ultimately the public at large, to take Maxwell’s plea with a Salt Bae sprinkle of sodium chloride… “We urge the Committee to approach Ms. Maxwell’s testimony with the utmost skepticism, to rigorously scrutinize any claims she makes, and to ensure that this process does not become another vehicle through which survivors are harmed or silenced,” according to the letter, signed by a group of survivors, including multiple Jane Does and family members of Virginia Giuffre. “Truth, accountability, and transparency must be the priority—not the rehabilitation of a convicted trafficker’s narrative.”

The ladies make a valid point about not taking Maxwell’s potential testimony for a bible verse. She is seeking her freedom by attempting to absolve two men of crimes that at least a portion of the country believes they could be guilty of.

It should also be noted that Maxwell invoked the Fifth Amendment during her recent appearance in court. That isn’t an explicit admission of guilt, but it will rightly prompt more questions about her complicity.

The women who survived Epstein’s abuse spoke directly to that issue in their statement.

“Ms. Maxwell was not a peripheral figure. She was a central and indispensable architect of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking enterprise,” they wrote. “Despite this, she has refused to meaningfully cooperate with law enforcement or provide credible, complete information about the scope of the trafficking network.”

Trump has publicly toyed with the idea of giving Maxwell a get-out-of-jail-free card, but never landed hard on one side or the other.

Via TIME:

“I’m allowed to give her a pardon, but nobody’s approached me with it,” the President said. The White House has yet to respond to Maxwell’s new request.

It would surprise approximately zero people that Trump would accept this politically poisonous proffer. The world is watching, especially his MAGA constituents, some of whom are personally-chosen members of his administration.

