Fight Breaks Out at Pistons-Hornets Game, Multiple Ejections

Source: David Jensen / Getty

A on-court fight took over Monday night’s game between the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets, leading to multiple ejections.

Detroit won 110-104, ending Charlotte’s nine-game winning streak, but the focus quickly shifted to a chaotic on-court altercation that involved several players and even the Hornets’ head coach.

The incident started after Pistons center Jalen Duren took issue with what he felt was a hard foul from Hornets forward Moussa Diabate. The two exchanged words near the basket before Duren shoved Diabate in the face. Diabate responded by swinging back, setting off a larger confrontation.

Security and the coaching staffs rushed in, but things escalated. Diabate tried to go after Duren again, and Hornets forward Miles Bridges then stepped in, throwing a punch at Duren.

Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart left the bench area and rushed at Bridges, putting him in a headlock as punches were thrown.

Team staff and security eventually broke things up, and police were later positioned between the locker rooms to prevent any further issues.

Duren, Diabate, Bridges, and Stewart were all ejected as a result of the fight.

The night got worse for Charlotte in the fourth quarter when head coach Charles Lee was also tossed from the game after arguing with officials over a no-call involving Grant Williams and Detroit’s Paul Reed. Lee had to be restrained by guard Brandon Miller as he continued to yell at referees.

The NBA is expected to review the incident, with suspensions and fines possible.

