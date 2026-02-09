FAMU Responds: Student Told Not To Use 'Black' On BHM Flyers

Source: Florida A&M University / Screenshot

On Monday, NewsOne reported that FAMU College of Law student Aaliyah Steward said she was told by FAMU that she had to abbreviate Black History Month so that the word “Black” wasn’t visible.

The mandate was reportedly in response to Florida legislation signed by DeSantis and reinforced by the State Board of Governors that prohibits the use of state or federal funds for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs.

“It was ‘Black,’ ‘affirmative action,’ and ‘women’ as well,” Steward said, explaining what words were flagged.

“We couldn’t use the word ‘Black’ in Black History Month. We would have to abbreviate it,” she continued. “I was very angry and baffled because this is a Historically Black College and University, and for them to say we can’t use the word ‘Black’ was kind of insane.”

Florida A&M is now pushing back on that narrative, stating this was a “a staff-level error—an overly cautious interpretation that went beyond what the law requires” that has since been corrected.

In a statement sent to NewsOne, President Marva Johnson, J.D. said the following:

As the state’s only public Historically Black University, the word “Black” is central to the mission and identity of Florida A&M University. We take seriously our responsibility to communicate clearly and consistently on matters of law, governance, and public accountability. The University unequivocally confirms that the use of the word “Black,” or the phrase “Black History Month,” does not violate the letter, spirit, or intent of Florida Senate Bill 266, Board of Governors Regulation 9.016, or any relevant federal guidance. FAMU is celebrating Black History Month with full support of the Governor, Board of Governors and State elected bodies. These activities began on February 1 with the opening of a new exhibition at the Meek-Eaton Black Archives Research Center and Museum on the main campus. Throughout the month, the University will continue to highlight and honor FAMU historical figures, culminating in our annual Harambee Festival on February 28. The planned student organization activities in Orlando are a welcome and valued extension of FAMU’s comprehensive recognition of the enduring contributions of Black history to our society. We will continue to support our students, faculty, and alumni in celebrating Black history in ways that are lawful, authentic, and aligned with the values that define Florida A&M University.

In a statement circulated on campus, Interim Dean of the College of Law Cecil Howard wrote:

Dear FAMU College of Law Community, I want to address directly a recent media segment involving our College of Law and to ensure you have the facts. Last week, News 6 Orlando reported that certain words—including the word “Black”—had been restricted on Black History Month promotional materials for one of our student organizations. Upon learning of this, I immediately met with some of the students involved to provide clarification and to state unequivocally: the word “Black” is not prohibited. No such restriction exists, and none has been directed by university leadership. Once this matter came to the attention of FAMU President Marva Johnson, the University quickly engaged a Florida higher education law expert who unequivocally opined and confirmed that uses of the word “Black” or phrase “Black History Month” in no way violate the letter, spirit or intent of Florida Senate Bill 266, Board of Governors Regulation 9.016, or relevant federal guidance. I fully concur with this expert legal opinion. There is nothing in Senate Bill 266 or Board of Governors Regulation 9.016 that prohibits the use of the word “Black” or the phrase “Black History Month.” These provisions address the expenditure of state and federal funds on programs that advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion as specifically defined. They do not prohibit the use of any word—not “Black,” not “women,” not “affirmative action.” The regulation explicitly protects the speech and expressive activity of student-led organizations. The Black Law Students Association is precisely such an organization. What occurred was a staff-level error—an overly cautious interpretation that went beyond what the law requires. It has been corrected, and I take full responsibility for ensuring it does not happen again. The University has investigated this matter and will implement any required corrective measures to ensure consistent and continued compliance with all laws and regulations. To that end, I have taken the following steps. I have met with our law communications team to develop an enhanced review process for student organization promotional materials, including a standardized escalation protocol and a secondary review mechanism to ensure greater clarity and consistency. Pending full implementation of this process, I will assume sole and final review and approval authority for all communications and event-related materials. As part of these efforts, we are aligning the College of Law’s communications review processes and compliance protocols with main campus operations. We are one university, and our standards will be consistent across all colleges and units. Finally, I want to remind all students that if you believe any university policy is being misapplied, you have the right to raise your concerns through the University’s established grievance process. That process exists to protect you, and I encourage you to use it whenever you believe it is warranted. Florida A&M University is the state’s only public Historically Black University. The word “Black” is central to our mission. Compliance with state law will never require us to erase our identity—and this administration will not allow it. Should you have any questions or wish to discuss this matter further, please do not hesitate to contact me directly.

