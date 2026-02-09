Listen Live
Close
Local

Former Wake Forest RB Wins Super Bowl MVP

Published on February 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Super Bowl LX Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots
San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers

A former North Carolina college football player earned the game’s top honor Sunday night.

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III was named Super Bowl MVP after totaling 161 yards in a 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots, led by Charlotte-area native Drake Maye.

Walker, 25, spent part of his collegiate career at Wake Forest, where he played in 2019 and 2020, according to WBTV. During two seasons with the Demon Deacons, he rushed for 1,158 yards and 17 touchdowns before transferring to Michigan State for the 2021 season. He declared for the NFL draft in 2022.

Walker became the first running back to win Super Bowl MVP since Terrell Davis in 1998.

Click here for the full story

More from 105.3 RnB
Buy Tickets!
We Them Ones Tour - charlotte

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close