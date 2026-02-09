Former Wake Forest RB Wins Super Bowl MVP

San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers

A former North Carolina college football player earned the game’s top honor Sunday night.

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III was named Super Bowl MVP after totaling 161 yards in a 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots, led by Charlotte-area native Drake Maye.

Walker, 25, spent part of his collegiate career at Wake Forest, where he played in 2019 and 2020, according to WBTV. During two seasons with the Demon Deacons, he rushed for 1,158 yards and 17 touchdowns before transferring to Michigan State for the 2021 season. He declared for the NFL draft in 2022.

Walker became the first running back to win Super Bowl MVP since Terrell Davis in 1998.

