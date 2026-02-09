J. Cole Surprises Fans in Charlotte, Sells Final Album from Car Trunk

Source: SIMONCHASALOW – @simonchasalow / Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

J. Cole made an unexpected appearance in Charlotte on Sunday, selling physical copies of his seventh and final album, The Fall-Off. The two-time Grammy winner, who released the album on Friday, has been connecting with fans across North Carolina over the weekend.

After surprising fans at an album listening event in his hometown of Fayetteville, Cole continued his tour with stops in Raleigh and Greensboro on Saturday. On Sunday afternoon, without any prior announcement, he showed up in Charlotte’s South End outside the Flower Child restaurant.

The rapper spent time with fans, signing albums, taking photos, and expressing his gratitude for their support. In a nostalgic move, Cole sold CD copies of The Fall-Off directly from the trunk of his car, creating a personal and memorable experience for those in attendance.

“Yesterday I had daddy duties that came before album release celebrations. Today I got my old civic (with the brand new engine) a tour bus and some sprinters. In the trunk of my car is boxes of The Fall-Off CD’s..” Cole tweeted.

This heartfelt interaction marks a special moment for fans as they celebrate Cole’s final album and his deep connection to his North Carolina roots.