Sen. Tim Scott Copes With Finally Realizing His MAGA Daddy Is ‘Racist’

When South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott woke up Friday morning to the news that President Donald Trump had posted a racist image of Barack and Michelle Obama depicted as apes, he must have clutched his pearls, thrown a few passionate punches at the air, and damn near thrown away his MAGA-fied tap-dancing shoes, because he finally found out that the racist president he has claimed is not racist, who is leading the demonstrably racist country he has also declared over and over again is not racist — is, indeed, racist.

Or, you know, maybe Scott just prayed about it.

“Praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House,” Scott tweeted. “The President should remove it.”

Now, let’s unpack this tweet for a sec.

First of all, sir…Scottie…there is just no way in hell you truly believe this is the most racist thing Trump or his administration has said or done. It was just a couple of months ago that this president, during a televised news conference, talked about the entire Somali population as if he wanted it collectively lynched. He has even insisted multiple times that Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar — a whole U.S. congressional lawmaker — should be disqualified from even speaking on America’s business simply because she’s “from Somalia.”

Hell, Trump’s entire mass deportation agenda has proven to be little more than a bid to rid America of foreign Black and brown people, whether they’re documented or not. Meanwhile, he has made it explicitly clear that white immigrants and only white immigrants are welcome in the U.S. as far as he’s concerned.

Trump’s administration has, at his direction, purged itself and every institution it has taken under its control of any and all Black history that he and other white people believe makes America look bad, and white people feel bad. (*gestures widely towards literally all of it*)

So, come on, Tim — just because you and Charlie Kirk have the same teeth-to-gums ratio doesn’t mean you also have to be a racism-denying mouthpiece for white nationalism.

Then again, perhaps Scott was too busy to notice Trump’s consistent expressions of bigotry, as well as his policies that have consistently reinforced that bigotry, because he himself was too busy Sambosplaining that welfare has been harder “to survive” for Black people than slavery, and that, while racism isn’t that serious, Republicans are being treated as “second class citizens.”

Secondly, Scott posted that he’s “praying this is fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House.” So, now that he knows his White Jesus has not answered his prayers, and the post wasn’t fake — as his administration has defended and dismissed the very real post (more on that in a sec) — will he finally denounce his MAGA massa, whom he spent all of 2024 gushing over like he was the unrequited love of his life?

Nah — Scott still won’t denounce Trump. He basically said it himself when he simply suggested that the “president should remove” his post, as if the dirty delete would change the fact that Trump posted “the most racist thing” he’d ever seen out of this racist-ass administration.

Scott is essentially out here like: “Uh, massa, sir, I don’t know if you noticed, but you just called the Obamas — and by extension all Black people, including myself — monkeys, but if you will just take it back, I will resume letting you use the back of my neck as a foot rest. Thank ya kindly, sir!”

For the record, the post was eventually removed, but not before the outrage spread even in Republican circles, and the White House was forced to respond, telling reporters at NewsNation and CNN, “A White House staffer erroneously” made the post on Trump’s account.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt must have missed the memo that the administration is, once again, blaming Trump’s behavior on someone else, because, instead of denying he posted it, she simply told people to get over it.

According to Forbes, Leavitt said in a statement that the video “is from an internet meme depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from the ‘Lion King.’” (Have any of these people actually seen The Lion King? There are no chimps or gorillas anywhere in that movie. Rafiki, a mandrill, is the only primate in that movie, and booooy do I wish he were here to bop every last one of these MAGA fools over the head with his staff.)

Leavitt also told reporters and anyone else it may concern to “please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public.”

As previously reported, the image Trump posted of the Obamas as monkeys — which was tacked on to the end of a conspiracy video, claiming the 2020 election was rigged — originated from an AI-generated video shared back in October by Bobbie Coleman, the chairperson of the Hardin County Republican Party in Kentucky, and it did also feature other Democrats depicted as animals and Trump as a lion. It’s unclear why Leavitt believes the full video makes the image of the Obamas less racist, since Coleman ultimately apologized for posting it — after he got dragged up and down the internet for posting the video, which was broadly panned as racist.

Anyway, back to Scott.

Wouldn’t it be something if this post was the act of racism that finally awakened Black MAGA? Just imagine it…

Rep. Byron Donalds sees the post and gets so mad he stops calling Trump “Daddy,” backing all of the president’s many lies, and lying about how much Black people love Trump, and he stops letting white barbers shape up his beard. (Because that has to be what’s going on there, right?)

Ben Carson reads Trump’s post and his eyes get wide for the first time in his life.

Candace Owens sees it and decides she’s going to celebrate Juneteenth for the first time this year, and does something with those Caucasian-inspired edges for the first time in, well, ever.

Clarence Thomas sees Trump’s post and…

Nah, never mind — there’s no way Thomas would even be mad about it. He probably saved the image and made it the wallpaper on his phone.

Honestly, this won’t change Scott’s mind about Trump either. I mean, Stephen from Django Unchained and Calvin Candie pretty much deserved each other. The same applies here.

