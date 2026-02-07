Panthers’ Tetairoa McMillan named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

Kevin Sabitus

Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was named the 2025 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday night at the NFL Honors. McMillan became the franchise’s first winner of the award since Cam Newton in 2011. The former No. 8 overall pick led all rookie receivers with 1,014 yards and 70 receptions, ranking 14th in the NFL in receiving yards overall. According to WBTV, his seven touchdown catches were the most by a rookie this season. McMillan also proved reliable in key moments, catching seven fourth-down passes, six of which resulted in first downs for Carolina.

