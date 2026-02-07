Conference Carolinas to debut women’s flag football league this spring

Courtney Hale

On National Girls and Women in Sports Day, Conference Carolinas and the Carolina Panthers marked a milestone in Charlotte with the launch of women’s flag football at the collegiate level. According to WBTV, Conference Carolinas is the first Division I or Division II conference in the nation to sponsor the sport as a varsity program. Eleven teams will compete in the inaugural season, which will conclude with a conference championship April 17–19 at Durham County Memorial Stadium. The Panthers have helped grow the sport locally, particularly in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Across North Carolina, 145 schools field teams, with 35 programs in South Carolina. The season opens Feb. 7.

Click here for the full story