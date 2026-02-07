Listen Live
Close
Local

Conference Carolinas to debut women’s flag football league this spring

Published on February 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Women’s flag football team huddled together
Courtney Hale

On National Girls and Women in Sports Day, Conference Carolinas and the Carolina Panthers marked a milestone in Charlotte with the launch of women’s flag football at the collegiate level. According to WBTV, Conference Carolinas is the first Division I or Division II conference in the nation to sponsor the sport as a varsity program. Eleven teams will compete in the inaugural season, which will conclude with a conference championship April 17–19 at Durham County Memorial Stadium. The Panthers have helped grow the sport locally, particularly in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Across North Carolina, 145 schools field teams, with 35 programs in South Carolina. The season opens Feb. 7.

Click here for the full story

More from 105.3 RnB
Buy Tickets!
We Them Ones Tour - charlotte

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close