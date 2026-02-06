1 of 9 ❯ ❮

of 9

Source: Leon Bennett/ Lauren Leigh Bacho/ Boost One Marketing Behind every game-winning drive, clutch interception, and bone-rattling tackle, there’s often a woman in the stands—or at home—cheering just as hard. From high school sweethearts to powerhouse couples balancing careers, pregnancy, and championship dreams, the WAGs of the NFL are redefining what it means to be part of the league, and a new set of the hottest NFL wags are here to cheer their NFL hubbies and boyfriends on during the big game, NFL Super Bowl 2026. Source: Matthew Stockman / Getty When and where is the Super Bowl this year? This year, the Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 8 in San Francisco, California, with the New England Patriots facing off against the Seattle Seahawks, but the day is about so much more than what happens on the field. Fans off the gridiron are in for just as much excitement. The festivities include an opening ceremony performance by Green Day, while Charlie Puth will take on the national anthem, and Coco Jones sings “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during the pre-show. Brandi Carlile will also hit the stage with a rendition of “America the Beautiful.” Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. And, of course, the Apple Music Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show will be headlined by Grammy-winning singer and rapper, Bad Bunny, making it must-watch TV even if you’ve ignored every snap leading up to kickoff. Between the spectacle, the music, and the stakes, fans—and the WAGs—are truly in for a treat. Source: Courtesy of Boost One Marketing These women are cheering from the stands, the sidelines, and home, all while building their own paths, forming tight-knit communities, and, in some cases, preparing to welcome the next generation of football royalty. They prove that life in the NFL is about far more than Sundays; these WAGS are bringing their A game off the field, with their incredible support, love, and talent. Here’s a look at the hottest WAGs of the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots ahead of Super Bowl LX.

Nijeria McClain From high school hallways to the Pacific Northwest. When the Seattle Seahawks drafted cornerback Devon Witherspoon in 2023, he didn’t make the move alone, at least not in spirit. Long before the NFL spotlight, Witherspoon was already locked in with Nijeria McClain. The two met in high school and started dating during their junior year, when they were just 16 years old, according to PEOPLE. Originally from Florida, McClain packed up her life and headed west to support her NFL sweetheart, quickly becoming his biggest fan. After three seasons in Seattle, she and Witherspoon now feel completely at home in the Pacific Northwest—even if the weather took some getting used to. They truly settled in once Witherspoon shed his rookie title and McClain formed close bonds with the other partners of Seahawks players, better known as the WAGs of the NFL. McClain said she has grown close to the Seahawks’ WAGs, and the community has made a huge difference, especially while Witherspoon is busy at practice and games. “This year is different. I think it kind of started last year, where the girls were meeting each other and kind of hanging out,” McClain said during a Feb.4 interview with PEOPLE. “I think it’s the best year I’ve ever been here for sure.” She’s making sure to build her own life outside of the NFL, too. McClain has her associate’s degree and is now in a new academic chapter at Seattle University, turning her sweetie’s big career move into her own fresh start. “Things just aligned so perfectly. It was just this fresh, new, fun chapter, so things just ended up working out so perfectly.” While she describes herself as a “go-with-the-flow type of person,” education, she says, has helped her carve out independence, something she believes is especially important when dating a high-profile athlete. “When you’re around someone who is so high profile and so talented on a professional level, it can be kind of hard to separate yourself from their whole life,” she explained. “But I think that it is very important to do. I think you can become engulfed in everything that they have going on.”

Hailey Louise Williams For Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams, this season comes with double the anticipation. Not only is Super Bowl excitement in the air, but he and his wife, Hailey Louise Williams, are also counting down the days until the arrival of their first child. At 36 weeks pregnant, Hailey is right up against the travel cutoff, meaning the Super Bowl lands on the very last weekend she’s allowed to fly, PEOPLE noted. Their baby is due in the second week of March, and preparations are already in place. “Everything is prepared for the baby,” she told PEOPLE on Feb. 1. “Right now, we’re focusing on football. Leo’s doing his best to support me with all the emotions that have come up because emotions come up in pregnancy.” A breathwork facilitator and meditation teacher, Hailey met Leonard 11 years ago while attending the University of Southern California. The two married in April 2025 in a romantic, waterside outdoor ceremony. With family living in San Francisco, where this year’s Super Bowl is held, Hailey will be surrounded by love and support. Between her relatives and the baby on the way, she says there’s a powerful sense of togetherness during this season. She says she feels a “deep sense of gratitude” to be able to share these moments with her little one. Pregnancy, she adds, has shifted her perspective in unexpected ways. “The baby has reminded me that I needed to slow down. I’m so happy they chose my husband and me at this time to come into our lives and deepen this experience in ways that we couldn’t have even imagined before, when it was just us two.” And yes—the baby already seems to be a Seattle Seahawks fan. She revealed that the baby often kicks during games. “Especially at Lumen Field, because it’s so loud, I think they are like, ‘What’s happening out there?’ I like to think that they know what’s going on and are rooting for the Seahawks as well.” Looks like this happy family is ready for Super Bowl 2026!

Tyra Jones Linebacker Ernest Jones IV joined the Seattle Seahawks in 2024, the same year he married his wife, Tyra. The couple had gotten engaged the year prior, after Ernest proposed on a rooftop in a moment Tyra later celebrated on Instagram, according to Instagram posts. Source: Momodu Mansaray / Wireimage Tyra has been his biggest supporter, too. After Ernest helped secure the NFC Championship, she posted an adorable family photo of the three of them sitting amid green and white confetti—a picture-perfect NFL moment. In September 2025, Ernest IV celebrated two years of marriage with his beautiful wifey. “Happy Anniversary, babe! You bring so much joy and love into my life,” he wrote. “Your kindness and care mean everything. So sweet, so gentle, just perfect in my eyes! Thank you for standing by me through thick and thin. Cheers to our love story and all the beautiful chapters yet to be written.” In 2024, the couple welcomed their son, Ernest Jones V. While Tyra keeps her son largely private, she did share a 2025 recap video celebrating his first year of life.

Raven Johnson Two elite athletes, one power couple. Seattle Seahawks star Nick Emmanwori is dating a standout athlete. The 21-year-old Seahawks safety is dating Raven Johnson, a college basketball star and two-time NCAA champion. Johnson plays guard for the South Carolina Gamecocks and met Emmanwori at the University of South Carolina, according to Hello Magazine. Even after Nick was drafted to the NFL, the two have stayed strong, though their schedules don’t always align. Unlike many WAGs, Raven is unlikely to attend the Super Bowl this year. The 22-year-old has a game scheduled the same day against the Tennessee Volunteers, and her own season is just as high-stakes. It’s widely expected that Johnson will be drafted in the 2026 WNBA Draft, joining her boyfriend in the professional ranks. According to Sports Illustrated, she’s the Gamecocks’ starting point guard, averaging nearly 10 points per game for the nation’s No. 3-ranked team and coming off a national championship win under Dawn Staley in 2024. As for Emmanwori, his Super Bowl status remains uncertain. Just days before the big game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the standout nickelback suffered an ankle injury during practice. While he walked off under his own power, his availability remains in question, a tough blow for a Seattle Seahawks defense that’s relied heavily on his breakout season, Sports Illustrated noted.

Cardi B Cardi B is the newest (and easily most highly-discussed) New England Patriots WAG, and she couldn’t be more excited. After months of speculation, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs finally made things official, and they did it in true headline-making fashion. The Grammy-winning rapper, 32, and the New England Patriots wide receiver, 31, stepped out hand-in-hand at Madison Square Garden to watch the Knicks take on the Celtics in May 2025, a moment that sent fans into a frenzy. Months later, they made their relationship Instagram official in June. Cardi has been openly smitten, gushing about Diggs during a September 2025 interview with Gayle King, where she revealed she was expecting her fourth child with the New England Patriots NFL star. “Very safe in both ways. Physically, I mean, like, you see how big he is,” she joked. “He just makes me feel safe and very confident, like I could take over the world.” The couple, she shared, was excited to expand their family together. “Everybody kept telling me I should have fun, and we had a little bit too much fun. And now I’m here,” she said with a laugh. “We’re very excited.” Never one to miss a moment, Cardi has continued her reign as Diggs’ biggest fan, showing up to support him at a holiday wellness event at Gillette Stadium in December 2025. The rapper was also spotted in the stands cheering her sweetie on during the NFL star’s game against the Atlanta Falcons in November 2025.

Tori Gibson From Rotel dip to ride-or-die. New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson joined the team last season, but his biggest cheerleader is firmly planted at home. He’s married to YouTuber and content creator Victoria “Tori” Gibson, whom he wed in March 2025 during an intimate ceremony in Sugar Hill, Georgia. The couple met while Antonio played for the Washington Commanders (formerly the Washington Redskins), and at the time, Tori admits football wasn’t exactly her thing. “I had to Google what ‘Redskins’ was because it sounded really familiar,” she told PEOPLE hilariously during a 2025 interview. “I only attended Super Bowl parties for the Rotel dip and for the halftime show. So no, I didn’t know anything about football.” Now? She’s fully locked into the New England Patriots spirit! A mom to three—Taylor, Jayceon, and Zayn—Tori is pregnant with the couple’s fourth child and recently shared a video of herself curating her Super Bowl outfit, proving just how far she’s come as an NFL WAG. The former flight attendant also revealed that she’s fully invested as a full-time WAG. She regularly attends team picnics, organizes tailgates for the ladies and team, and bonds with the other wives and girlfriends of the team’s players, who she says have become her “community” amid the craziness of the NFL.

Jayda Hawkins New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins has been in the NFL since 2020, but 2024 marked a major personal milestone. That year, he joined the New England Patriots and proposed to his longtime love, Jayda Hawkins. Jaylinn has said he knew almost instantly that Jayda was the one. “I’m not trying to sound corny, but it was kind of like love at first sight,” he told Vogue in 2025. “I didn’t know how or when, but I knew she was going to be in my future somehow.” The two married in March 2025 in Hawaii, where Jayda’s mom is from. Since then, Jayda has been her husband’s loudest supporter, frequently sharing her pride on social media.

Jassi Rideaux-Harris The Real Housewives of Potomac star Jassi Rideaux-Harris officially tied the knot with New England Patriots standout Darius Harris in June 2025, turning a high-profile love story into a fairytale “I do.” Rideaux-Harris, who joined RHOP during season 9 as a friend of show, married Darius, a linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion, on June 6, 2025, in Texas, according to PEOPLE. The lavish celebration unfolded at Knotting Hill Place, a stunning estate in Little Elm just outside of Dallas, setting the stage for an elegant and unforgettable day. Ahead of the ceremony, Jassi reflected on what the milestone meant to her. Speaking with PEOPLE after her August 2024 engagement, she shared that her biggest hope for the day wasn’t about the glitz or guest list—but about staying present with her partner. “I’m looking forward to just keeping my focus on my soon-to-be husband and just being grateful for where we are. Relationships are not easy, and we lived apart in different states for a majority of the beginning stages of our relationship,” she told PEOPLE in October 2024. Outside of reality TV and marriage, Jassi is the proud owner of hair company, Rideaux Hair. From college sweethearts to celebrity power couples, these women are more than just WAGs; they’re partners, professionals, mothers, athletes, and forces in their own right. And as the NFL’s biggest moments unfold, they’ll be right there, cheering, building, and shining in their own lanes. Who do you think is going to win Super Bowl 2026? The New England Patriots or the Seattle Seahawks? Tell us in the comments section. RELATED: Seen On The Super Bowl Scene: Ciara, Gayle King, Druski & More Celebs Cheer On Ballers At The NFL Honors The post Big Game Gorgeousness: Meet The Sizzling Stunners Cheering From Sunday’s Super Bowl Sidelines appeared first on Bossip.