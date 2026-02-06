Hornets Trade for NC Native Colby White

Ronald Cortes

The Charlotte Hornets made a notable move ahead of the NBA trade deadline, acquiring former North Carolina standout Coby White on Wednesday, according to WBTV.

Charlotte reportedly traded for White and guard Mike Conley Jr. from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Collin Sexton, Ousmane Dieng and three second-round draft picks. The Hornets first acquired Dieng from the Oklahoma City Thunder for Mason Plumlee before sending him to Chicago as part of the deal.

The Hornets enter the week 11th in the standings at 23-28 and riding a seven-game winning streak, tied for the longest in the league with the New York Knicks. This season, White is averaging 18.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 43.8% from the field.

