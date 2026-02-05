Dr. Foluso Fakorede Raises Awareness About Diabetes and Limb Loss

Diabetes-related amputations occur every 30 seconds worldwide, with 90% being preventable.

Black patients are 2-4 times more likely to develop PAD and undergo amputations than white patients.

Early detection through regular screenings can prevent serious complications and save lives.

A leading vascular specialist is sounding the alarm on a health crisis that continues to impact Black communities across the country but rarely gets the attention it deserves.

During a recent conversation with Rickey Smiley and the crew, Dr. Foluso A. Fakorede spoke candidly about the rising number of amputations caused by diabetes and peripheral artery disease, also known as PAD. According to the doctor, someone loses a limb to diabetes-related complications every 30 seconds worldwide, and the most alarming part is that about 90 percent of those cases are preventable.

Peripheral artery disease occurs when arteries in the legs become clogged, limiting blood flow and leading to numbness, pain, and eventually wounds that do not heal. If untreated, it can result in gangrene and amputation. Many people often refer to it as “sugar foot,” but the condition is more complex and tied to several risk factors.

Smoking, chewing tobacco, vaping, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and long-term diabetes all contribute to poor circulation. These habits can significantly increase the risk of amputation. Dr. Fakorede emphasized that nicotine use alone can raise amputation risk by up to eight times.

What makes the issue even more concerning is how disproportionately it affects Black communities. Black patients are twice as likely to develop PAD and three to four times more likely to undergo amputations than white patients. In many cases, patients never receive proper vascular screenings before losing a limb.

“Most people who lose their legs in the South never had a screening the year before,” Fakorede explained. “Doctors aren’t always checking pulses or removing socks to examine circulation, and patients don’t know to ask.”

He encouraged listeners over 50, especially those with diabetes, high blood pressure or a history of smoking, to request screenings from their primary care physicians. Early detection can prevent serious complications and even save lives.

The conversation also touched on the role of lifestyle and access to healthy resources. Fakorede pointed out that many Southern communities face limited access to fresh food, quality healthcare and education, factors that contribute to higher rates of diabetes and obesity among both adults and teens.

Still, he believes change is possible through awareness and simple daily habits. Regular exercise, quitting tobacco, managing blood pressure and losing even a small amount of weight can significantly improve life expectancy.

“Prevention is always better than cure,” he said. “If we can prevent just one amputation, we’ve already made a difference.”

Dr. Fakorede will continue his advocacy with an upcoming event at Morehouse School of Medicine aimed at raising awareness and providing solutions to reduce amputation rates. His message remains clear: with education, prevention and community support, many of these life-altering health outcomes can be avoided.

