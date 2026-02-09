Comedy Search: Charlotte’s Next Funny One Up

Source: Digital / Radio

105.3 R&B presents the “We Them Ones Comedy Tour” on March 22 at 7 pm at the Spectrum Center. Not only are we bringing you one hilarious night of comedy greats, we’re also giving one funny comedian from the Queen City a once in a lifetime shot to open the show live!

So get ready to find out, are you Charlotte’s Next Funny One Up?

February 9 – 19 upload your stand up comedy video and photo we’ll review entries. Once approved listeners will vote the top two. The finalist will move on to the finale showdown on March 4 at Karaoke Night at T.C.B. 5400 Bar and Grill.

The winner will get the chance to be the opening stand-up act for the “We Them Ones Comedy Tour” on Sunday March 22 at the Spectrum Center.

Think you’re funny enough? Then prove you are Charlotte’s Next Funny One Up!

Charlotte’s Next Funny One Up Official Rules – click

ENTER BELOW:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The 105.3 Presents The Next One Up Comedy Search 2026 (the “Promotion”) is only open to listeners of the Station who are legal residents of the United States residing within the Charlotte, North Carolina metropolitan area, and eighteen (18) years of age or older. All Entries for the Promotion must be received by the Station by 11:59PM ET on Thursday, February 19, 2026. Subject to Official Rules.