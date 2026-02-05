Mike Epps Talks Bringing “We Them Ones” Comedy Tour Back to Charlotte

Source: Digital / Radio

Comedy fans in Charlotte, get ready to laugh loud. Mike Epps recently sat down with Olympia D to talk about his busy run in comedy and what’s coming next. One big stop on his list is the “We Them Ones” Comedy Tour, hitting Charlotte on March 22 at the Spectrum Center.

Mike Epps has been on a roll. He just dropped his new Netflix special ‘Delusional‘ and continues to shine on Netflix’s ‘The Upshaws‘. Now, he’s bringing that same energy to the Queen City as the headliner of one of the biggest comedy shows of the year.

This year of ‘We Them Ones‘ coming with heavy hitters and it keeps getting bigger. The show features top comedians like Carlos Miller, DC Young Fly, Mojo Brookzz, and more. Mike says the mix of young and seasoned comics keeps the show fresh and fun for everyone.

Expect real talk, big laughs, and a party vibe. Get your tickets now and be there March 22.