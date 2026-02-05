Hornets rally past Pelicans 102-95 for seventh straight win

Jacob Kupferman

LaMelo Ball scored 24 points after an early head-to-head collision with coach Charles Lee, and the Charlotte Hornets rallied from a 22-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 102-95 on Monday night for their seventh straight win. Kon Knueppel added 17 points, hitting four 3-pointers, while Brandon Miller and Grant Williams each scored 16, per WBTV. Charlotte overcame 17 turnovers and moved within a half-game of Atlanta for the Eastern Conference’s final play-in spot, matching its longest winning streak since March 2016. Trey Murphy III led New Orleans with 27 points. Zion Williamson had 14 points and 11 rebounds. The Hornets visit Houston on Thursday.

