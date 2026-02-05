CMS votes to change school calendar after winter storms

Tatiana Gladysheva

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board members voted unanimously during an emergency meeting Wednesday night to adjust the school calendar to recover instructional time lost to recent winter storms. According to WBTV, Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill recommended converting two early-release days into full school days, a proposal the board approved without opposition. As a result, Wednesday, Feb. 11, and Wednesday, April 29, will now be full days of instruction. Winter weather over the past several weeks led the district to cancel classes for three days, hold three remote learning days, and delay starts twice. CMS students have not followed a regular schedule since Jan. 22, ahead of the ice storm that moved through the Carolinas.

To read the full story, click here