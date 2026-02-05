Hornets Trade Sexton, Aquire White, Conley Jr. From Bulls

Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

The Charlotte Hornets have made a move before the Thursday NBA trade deadline.

Hornets are bringing in guards Coby White and Mike Conley Jr. from the Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

In return, the Hornets are sending guard Collin Sexton and three second-round draft picks to the Bulls. Chicago will also receive forward Ousmane Dieng, who is currently with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dieng is reportedly being traded to Charlotte in a separate deal involving center Mason Plumlee, and this could be part of a three-team trade.

Coby White has struggled with injuries this season, playing in only 29 games. He has averaged 18.6 points, 4.7 assists, and three turnovers per game, the highest of his career.

Mike Conley Jr., who was recently acquired by the Bulls but never played for them, has averaged 4.4 points and 2.9 assists per game this season, mostly coming off the bench for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

