I-485 Express Lanes expected to open on Feb. 28th

Jonathan Ardila

The North Carolina Department of Transportation and the N.C. Turnpike Authority announced that the I-485 Express Lanes in Charlotte are scheduled to open Feb. 28, 2026, at 6 a.m. The toll lanes span 18 miles between Interstate 77 and U.S. 74 and are designed to improve regional connectivity and reduce travel times. According to WCCB, initial toll rates will vary based on vehicle length, time of day and day of the week, with pricing available through the NC Quick Pass toll calculator. Officials said transactions will be manually reviewed during the first few weeks, which may delay charges from appearing on NC Quick Pass accounts.

