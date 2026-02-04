Charlotte Motor Speedway to host fall NASCAR races on oval

Icon Sportswire

A longtime NASCAR tradition is set to return in 2026.

Charlotte Motor Speedway announced Tuesday it will use its 1.5-mile oval for the fall NASCAR races, restoring the configuration used from 1960 through 2017. The move follows a report by The Athletic last week and ends Charlotte’s use of the 17-turn road course known as the Roval, which hosted the track’s fall events from 2018 to 2025. According to WCNC, track officials did not say whether the decision permanently ends the Roval. The change also aligns with NASCAR’s return to The Chase championship format, featuring a revised points system that places greater emphasis on race wins.

