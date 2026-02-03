Inside The Pre-Grammy Parties Everyone Was Talking About

Source: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty

Grammy weekend is never just about what happens inside the arena. Before the trophies are handed out and the speeches go viral, Los Angeles transforms into a glittering playground of music, fashion, and celebration. Check out a gallery of photos from the 2026 pre-grammy parties inside.

The 2026 Pre-Grammy parties are where the real magic often happens before Sunday night, with industry power players, rising stars, and legacy artists all stepping out to toast the biggest night in music. From iconic galas to intimate industry mixers, this year’s pre-Grammy circuit was a masterclass in culture, connection, and celebration.

Leading the charge, as always, was the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala, held Jan. 31 at the Beverly Hilton. Long considered the crown jewel of Grammy weekend, the invitation-only affair honored Republic Records founders Monte and Avery Lipman and delivered its signature mix of prestige and star power. Legends and newcomers mingled freely, with appearances from Stevie Wonder, Pharrell Williams, and Martha Stewart reminding everyone why this event remains untouchable. According to Billboard, the Clive Davis Gala continues to be the one night where generations of music history share the same room, making it a rite of passage for artists at every stage of their careers.

Across town, the energy shifted but never slowed. The Global Affair emerged as one of the weekend’s most talked-about events, blending international flair with industry buzz. Known for attracting tastemakers, creatives, and executives from across the globe, the party reflected the increasingly global reach of today’s music scene. It was less about red carpets and more about vibes, making it a favorite for those who prefer authentic connections over flashbulbs.

The Primary Wave Pre-Grammy Party, held at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, delivered its own unforgettable moments. With a Def Leppard performance, the evening celebrated musical legacy while still feeling current and cool. The event highlighted Primary Wave’s unique position in the industry, honoring timeless catalogs while embracing new chapters for iconic artists, as noted by Billboard.

Beyond those marquee events, Grammy week was packed with standout gatherings from Warner Music Group, Spotify’s Best New Artist party, and Epic Records x Hennessy. Together, they created a nonstop itinerary that reflected the diversity and excitement of the music industry.

The pre-Grammy parties set the tone. They are where moments are made, collaborations spark, and fashion statements are born. Up next, we are diving into a gallery of our favorite moments from these unforgettable pre-Grammy celebrations, because if you blinked, you definitely missed something worth seeing.

Check out our favorite moments from the pre-grammy parties below: