Dating looks different for everyone. For Monique, love has taken shape through phone calls, video visits, and intentional emotional connection inside the unconventional world of Love During Lockup, this time for a second time.

Source: WE tv

Monique told BOSSIP that she did not hesitate to share her story again, this time from a place of peace and clarity.

“I didn’t mind sharing this experience again, because I felt like this situation was genuine, it was pure,” Monique told BOSSIP. “I was happy, and I didn’t mind sharing a good experience with people. I just wanted people to know where I was at in my life right now.”

That sense of grounding is central to her storyline this season. Viewers meet Monique in the middle of a personal reset. One marked by significant weight loss, a move from Chicago to Ohio, and a long-distance relationship with Titus, who is currently incarcerated.

A Reset Rooted In Growth

Monique says the decision to leave Chicago was about more than love: it was about stagnation.

Source: WE tv

“I was born and raised in Chicago. I feel like I wasn’t growing there. I didn’t feel happy there anymore,” she explained. “I just felt like I needed a whole new reset.”

Ohio, while quieter, offered space to refocus. Though her relocation was influenced by Titus’ incarceration there, she says the move is temporary and intentional.

“This move here isn’t permanent. Titus doesn’t want to be here when he gets released, so this is just something temporary. So when he gets out, we’re going to leave.”

Dating Behind Bars And Breaking Misconceptions

Dating someone who is incarcerated often comes with assumptions, especially around money and fidelity. Monique says those narratives do not reflect her experience.

Source: WE tv / We TV

“The biggest misconception is that the person inside is using you financially, or they have so many other women,” she said. “That can be true for some, but me and Titus’ relationship is so different than what people may think.”

For Monique, emotional depth and not proximity has been the foundation.

“We set up video visits, we listen to music, we play games over the phone. I’ll be sitting here sipping on my wine and having dinner,” she shared. “We make it work to where we’re still developing that emotional connection. It really just feels like a long distance relationship.”

How Titus Entered Her Life

After dating men who were not incarcerated, Monique says something was still missing.

“I was lacking that emotional and mental connection with those men,” she explained. “That’s what I really strive for with a person.”

On a whim, she joined Write A Prisoner and found Titus. She candidly expressed that it was out of boredom, yet she found a surprise.

“I saw him, and I just thought he was so kind. I reached out to him. We were messaging for about three days, and then he called me, and we just instantly clicked. We talked every day on the phone since then.”

That connection, she says, has helped her step into herself more confidently.

“He loves my ‘Leo-ness,’” she laughed. “He loves how bold I am, how strong I am. He uplifts me. It’s a positive relationship, and I didn’t have that before.”

Trust, Protection, And The Question Of Cameras

One of the season’s early moments sparked conversation online. Titus is installing security cameras in Monique’s home via his friend. She says the moment has been widely misunderstood.

“It wasn’t about monitoring,” Monique clarified. “I’m in the city by myself. I don’t have family or friends here. It came from him wanting to protect me.”

She also emphasized that Titus does not have access to the cameras.

“He doesn’t have a cell phone in prison, so it’s not like he’s monitoring anything.”

Meeting In Person And What It Will Mean

Despite never having met Titus face-to-face, Monique believes that moment will bring clarity.

“I’m going to be super overwhelmed,” she said. “But I know it’s going to be confirmation. Like, this was the right thing. Me moving, me doing the show with him.”

The couple plans to live together after his release, and Monique says she feels ready for what comes next.

Navigating Public Opinion And Staying Grounded

While viewers are vocal online, Monique says she leans on her intuition and her partner.

Source: WE tv / We TV

“Sometimes it’s frustrating because people are just waiting for something bad to happen,” she said. “Why do people want to see somebody get hurt?”

Titus, she says, reminds her to stay present.

“He’ll say, ‘Why are you reading comments when we’re talking on the phone? We’re good.’”

What Viewers Will See This Season

Monique hopes audiences approach the season with openness.

“You’re going to see me and Titus building our relationship up until release,” she shared. “People are actually seeing us do the groundwork.”

When asked what she hopes viewers take away, her answer was simple.

“I want viewers to see that I’m happy.”

Love During Lockup airs Fridays at 9 PM ET/PT on We TV, with episodes streaming the same day on All Reality and the next day on AMC+.

Source: WE tv / We TV

