Scores of NC DMV offices scale back hours, eliminate early openings

Iuliia Anisimova

North Carolina’s Division of Motor Vehicles is reducing operating hours at dozens of offices statewide, a move that comes as customers already face long wait times.

Ninety DMV offices will no longer open at 7 a.m. and instead will begin serving customers at 8 a.m., according to WCCB. The change follows the expiration of temporary federal funding provided through the American Rescue Plan Act, which had helped support extended hours and staffing.

DMV officials say the funding loss made it unsustainable to maintain earlier opening times. The reduced hours take effect Monday, Feb. 9, and apply only to selected offices across the state.

