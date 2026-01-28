White Man Attacks Rep. Ilhan Omar On Stage With Liquid Spray

Source:

On Tuesday, during a town hall in Minneapolis, Rep. Ilhan Omar was accosted by a rabid white man who charged the podium while she was speaking and appeared to use a syringe to spray her with some sort of liquid. The man was tackled to the ground by a security guard before he could do any real damage, and while no motive has been reported, we can all bet on MAGA morons to pretend there’s just no way the attack was a direct result of President Donald Trump making inflammatory, bigoted, and hateful remarks about the congresswoman for at least the past few months.

In fact, Trump himself is being predictably dismissive about it, suggesting that the incident was staged.

According to ABC News, the man who attempted to rush the stage has been identified as 55-year-old Anthony Kazmierczak, and, according to Minneapolis police, was arrested and booked into Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Omar didn’t appear to be injured or intimidated by what happened, as she is seen raising her fist at the man as he was taken down, and afterwards, she continued with her remarks.

“I’m going to finish my remarks. It is important for me to continue,” she said. “We will continue. These f—–g a–holes are not going to get away with it!” (Boooy, these Minneapolis Democrats are out here dropping F-bombs, ain’t they?)

“You know, I’ve survived more, and I’m definitely going to survive intimidation and whatever these people think that they can throw at me because I’m built that way,” Omar told reporters after the town hall concluded.

ABC News’ Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott asked Trump in a phone interview what he thought about the attack, and he said he hadn’t seen the video, which, of course, didn’t stop him from speculating about it and continuing to insult the victim.

“I don’t think about her. I think she’s a fraud,” Trump said. “She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her.”

Funny, a lot of people are saying something similar about a certain incident in which a certain president was supposedly shot at but was somehow granted the time and space by Secret Service members to pose for the perfect photo-op just moments after shots were fired.

Anyway, what Trump said actually shows that this man is too much of a self-deluded liar and conman to ever learn from his many, many mistakes. Even if Omar had been seriously harmed, Trump would take no responsibility for it, and would either ignore or flat-out deny the fact that he has spent months taking shots at Omar over her ethnicity and nationality, tying her name to the mostly MAGA-manufactured fraud scandal in Minnesota that she has nothing to do with, and, most recently, announcing that her finances will be investigated just because she and her husband made a lot of money last year. Just as he would rather rewrite and reframe the events of Jan. 6 instead of admitting that his round-the-clock election fraud lies were directly responsible for it.

The Trump administration is also facing increasing backlash over its attempt to spread the same kind of false, victim-blaming propaganda about Minnesota ICE killing victim Alex Pretti that it spread over Minnesota ICE killing victim Renee Nicole Good. And it’s not facing backlash because of the fatal shooting, per se, but rather the fact that Trump and his minions immediately began lying about Pretti being an armed terrorist who attacked agents with the intent to inflict “maximum harm” or kill them, a narrative that is easily refuted by video footage of the incident. Trump is having to throw his own people under the bus over rhetoric that he also engaged in, but he will still never learn that his reckless and ridiculous mouth is more of a detriment to him than anything else.

Of course, everything about this president and his administration is a detriment to the nation and its people. We should all be able to see that by now.

White Man Attacks Rep. Ilhan Omar On Stage With Liquid Spray. Trump Suggests It Was Staged was originally published on newsone.com