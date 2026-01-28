Somali Rep. Ilhan Omar Attacked With ‘Unknown Substance’ During Minneapolis Town Hall Speech, Trump Shamefully Suggests She ‘Had Herself Sprayed’

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Rep. Ilhan Omar was attacked, and Trump is shamefully suggesting that she possibly planned it herself.

Minneapolis continues to reel, rebel, and resist the presence of federal immigration authorities in the city in the wake of multiple fatalities at the hands of ICE agents. The temperature reaches higher and higher as the days pass, and the 3,000 militarized cops terrorize the city and bring harm to the citizens under the guise of “law enforcement”. Even politicians who stand with the protesters are also under attack. Trump has signaled that perhaps he will rethink his strategy, but we won’t believe it until we see it.

According to CNN reporting, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who’s of Somali descent, was attacked and sprayed with an “unknown substance” while speaking at a town hall event in Minneapolis last night.

A 55-year-old man named Anthony J. Kazmierczak was immediately arrested and charged with third-degree assault at the Hennepin County Jail. Forensics specialists responded to the scene, but at this time, nothing is known about the substance used.

Rep. Omar took to Twitter to announce that she was fine and that this incident would not deter her from the fight.

I’m ok. I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win. Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong.

It should come as no surprise that Donald Trump’s response to this attack on Omar was nothing less than vile. ABC’s Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott spoke to Trump directly and asked him if he had seen the video and what he thought of it…

“No. I don’t think about her. I think she’s a fraud. I really don’t think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her,” the president said.

Omar’s colleagues, like minority senate leader Hakeem Jeffries was asked about Trump’s comment and came to her defens,e according to The Guardian:

“That’s a disgusting comment and the president’s lies and misinformation continue to fan the flames of these types of violent incidents. “Ilhan Omar, of course, is a strong, courageous, hardworking public servant. This should have never happened,” he continued.

Hopefully, Rep. Omar remains in good health, and the man responsible is sentenced to the longest sentence allowable by law.

The post Somali Rep. Ilhan Omar Attacked With ‘Unknown Substance’ During Minneapolis Town Hall Speech, Trump Shamefully Suggests She ‘Had Herself Sprayed’ appeared first on Bossip.

Somali Rep. Ilhan Omar Attacked With ‘Unknown Substance’ During Minneapolis Town Hall Speech, Trump Shamefully Suggests She ‘Had Herself Sprayed’ was originally published on bossip.com