Cold snap lingers as weekend snow chances increase

Published on January 28, 2026

Ice storm hits Charlotte
Temperatures were more tolerable Wednesday morning after the coldest air in more than three years moved out. Lows fell into the teens and 20s before sunrise, with highs expected in the 30s and 40s, according to WCCB. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny through the workweek, though temperatures will remain 10 to 15 degrees below average.

Much colder Arctic air is forecast to arrive by Saturday, raising the chance of another winter storm across the Carolinas. The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg puts Charlotte’s chance of at least 3 inches of snow at 45% between Friday night and Sunday morning.

