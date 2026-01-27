1 Person Shot In Incident Involving Border Patrol In Arizona

Source: N/A / Charlotte Metropolitan Police Department

A person was shot during an incident involving a Border Patrol agent in Arizona near the U.S.- Mexico border on Tuesday, and the victim is at the hospital in critical condition, authorities say.

According to the Associated Press, the FBI said it is “investigating an alleged assault on a federal officer” near Arivaca, Arizona, a community about 10 miles from the border. So far, no authorities with local law enforcement or the federal government have revealed many details about the agent, the person who was wounded, or what led up to the shooting, but the Santa Rita Fire District did tell AP that it responded to the shooting and that the person who was wounded was in custody.

“Patient care was transferred to a local medical helicopter for rapid transport to a regional trauma center,” the fire district said.

According to NBC News, authorities said the shooting occurred around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in southern Pima County near milepost 15 of West Arivaca Road. It’s unclear if anyone else, including law enforcement, was injured during the incident.

While there are no further details available yet, this shooting in Arizona comes amid intense scrutiny and backlash against ICE, Border Patrol, and the Trump administration over their handling of the high-profile killings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota and Keith Porter Jr. in Los Angeles, as well as other shootings that thankfully did not end in anyone’s death. The circumstances under which those shootings occurred have left many questioning the motives and activities of ICE and Border Patrol agents as they conduct immigration operations in multiple cities across the country.

Until more information is released, everyone will be left wondering about the circumstances of the shooting.

This story is developing, and NewsOne will report more information as it becomes available.

