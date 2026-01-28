Local Schools Move to Remote Classes Wednesday Amid Winter Weather

AndreyPopov

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will hold a remote learning day Wednesday because of ongoing winter weather conditions, the district announced Tuesday. All schools and district buildings will be closed, according to WBTV. Officials said students will not have live online classes, and assignments will be due on the next scheduled school day. The district canceled classes Monday and shifted to remote learning Tuesday as icy conditions followed a winter storm that moved through the Carolinas over the weekend. Cold temperatures were expected to persist midweek, with morning lows in the low 20s and highs in the 30s. Officials warned lingering moisture could refreeze overnight, creating hazardous driving conditions.

