Kanye West Says Antisemitism Apology Isn’t About “Reviving” His Career

Kanye West has been making apologies for his transgressions for the majority of his career, but taking out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal to say sorry for his four-month-long manic episode in 2025 took things up a level.

A day later, he seems unwavering in the face of those debating his sincerity and even did an email interview with Vanity Fair.

Fans fear the apology comes when he reportedly has a new album dropping, but in his typical confident, brash way, Ye says he’s not trying to sell anything on the back of the apology.

“It’s my understanding that I was in the top 10 most listened-to artists overall in the U.S. on Spotify in 2025, and last week and most days as well,” Ye begins. “My upcoming album, Bully, is currently one of the most anticipated pre-saves of any album on Spotify too. My 2007 album, Graduation, was also the most listened-to and streamed Hip-Hop album of 2025. This, for me, as evidenced by the letter, isn’t about reviving my commerciality. This is because these remorseful feelings were so heavy on my heart and weighing on my spirit.”

He adds that he owes “a huge apology once again for everything that I said that hurt the Jewish and Black communities in particular. All of it went too far. I look at wreckage of my episode and realize that this isn’t who I am.”

He insists the apology comes from a place “of love and positivity.”

A manic episode, as Ye explains, is when he sees everyone else as “overreacting” while he’s able to see the world much more clearly.

It was his wife, Bianca Censori, who urged him to seek treatment after his medication switch-up toward the end of the four-month episode sent him into a deep depression.

Once Censori recognized that, they “sought out what’s been effective and stabilizing course correction in my regime from a rehab facility in Switzerland.”

For someone who claims his mental health problems are his “super power,” he’s been hesitant to take medication, partially because the “African American community has a hypersensitivity to antipsychotic drugs.”

Dosing was also an issue for him because too high a dosage runs the risk of “zombifying” him, and he is still searching for the right balance of meds to allow him to be himself and “continue down this positive course.”

Ye refused to answer about where his antisemitic views derived from and how he made amends in his personal life.

