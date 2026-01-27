Is Kendrick Lamar Voicing Yoshi? Fans React to New Super Mario Movie Trailer

To answer your first question, there is no official confirmation that the music mogul Kendrick Lamar is voicing Yoshi in the new Super Mario Galaxy Movie coming out in April. After a viral post of a parody account on X (formerly Twitter), hip-hop and video game fans alike are wondering if the Not Like Us Grammy-Award winning rapper is the high-pitched voice actor behind the beloved trusty reptile. The newest trailer for the movie was released on Sunday, showing a first look at the fan favorite character in the Nintendo franchise, Yoshi.

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The trailer for the new movie shows brother Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) in a new, intergalactic world. It also shows the two meeting a shy Yoshi for the first time— a familiar face to fans of the Nintendo franchise and a constant presence in the game. Other fan favorites like Princess Peach, who is returning from the first movie, along with new characters like Rosaline, Big Berth,a and T-Rex are slated to appear in this movie. Also Toads, lots and lots of Toads.