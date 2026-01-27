ICE Taking Heat: Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Dodges Question About Alex Pretti Slander, Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino Removed

Karoline Leavitt Dodges Alex Pretti Question
- Federal agents' killing of Alex Pretti, a registered nurse, has fueled protests in Minneapolis against aggressive deportation tactics.
- The Trump administration, led by Stephen Miller, is spreading false claims about Pretti being an 'assassin' and 'terrorist' to justify the killing.
- The White House refuses to hold Miller accountable for his offensive and hurtful lies, further inflaming public discourse and resistance.
Alex Pretti’s public execution, which is defined by Merriam-Webster as “a putting to death especially as a legal penalty”, has put even more fuel on the fire that was sparked when Renee Nicole Good was gunned down by ICE agents three weeks ago.
Minneapolis, Minnesota, is ground zero for righteous indignation, and the people there show no signs of letting up. The city’s occupation by 3,000 ICE agents and DHS officers and the blatant lies being told by the Trump administration to justify these killings have inflamed the public discourse and protests to an untenable level. Previously, BOSSIP reported that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz spoke to Donald Trump and convinced him to reconsider the course of action he’s taking in the state.
According to The Atlantic, Border Patrol “commander at large” and Trump mouthpiece Greg Bovino has abruptly been removed from his post. He is expected to retire from service at his former command in California. It is also reported that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and adviser Corey Lewandowski may be at risk of getting the axe.
One of the most egregious lies to come out of the Trump administration is one told by immigration czar Stephen Miller, who can be directly credited with this violent and overly aggressive deportation agenda. Shortly after Pretti was killed, he took to Twitter to say this:
A would-be assassin tried to murder federal law enforcement and the official Democrat account sides with the terrorists.
As all of us with eyes have seen, none of what Miller said is true. This isn’t even a case where there are competing facts or a gray area to make disparate judgments; the video of Alex Pretti being killed by ICE has multiple angles and has been analyzed in great detail. There is no evidence of him trying to harm the agents, much less murder them. There is no evidence that he is an “assassin” or a “terrorist”, in fact, he is a registered nurse who worked with men and women in America’s veteran community, the ones whom the right claim to care for deeply.
Pretti’s parents reject these assertions with extreme prejudice in their public statement defending their son.
At a recent White House press briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked directly if Miller would be required to issue an apology to Pretti’s parents for his offensive and deeply hurtful lies. She didn’t have the stones to say “yes.” Instead, she squawked up a small word salad and a big, juicy, nothing burger.
“This incident remains under investigation, and nobody here at the White House, including the president of the United States, wants to see Americans hurt or killed and losing their lives in American streets. And we mourn for the parents.”
America is down bad. We will continue to document the resistance in Minneapolis and nationwide.
