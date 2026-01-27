Girls Who Glow Together: The Galentine’s Guide You Need

Galentine's Day is a chance to see friendships as true romance, rich with shared history and deep support.

Drinks, fashion, and little luxuries are curated to reflect different friend personalities and create a cozy, indulgent atmosphere.

Thoughtful gestures like handwritten notes, affirmation cards, and a ritual toast make the celebration deeply meaningful.

This Galentine’s Day, we’re leaning into a mood of soft joy—a gentle, intentional celebration of the most important kind of love: the one you share with your friends. It’s a chance to see your friendships as true romance, rich with shared history and deep, unwavering support. This year, we’re choosing beauty on purpose, from the smallest gestures to the most indulgent rituals, all centered around the art of celebrating women as home—the places we feel most seen, loved, and fully ourselves.

“The Night’s Energy”

Main character energy, but communal.

Soft glam, no stress.

No men, no rushing, no emotional labor.

Compliments are currency.

What We’re Pouring : The Sip Situation

Not just drinks — personality types



The Flirty One: Sparkling rosé or prosecco with strawberries. It’s light, bubbly, and festive, perfect for a fun and celebratory atmosphere without being too heavy. The strawberries add a touch of sweetness and a visually appealing, romantic element.



The Cozy One: Vanilla chai martini or spiked hot chocolate. This is a fantastic twist on the popular espresso martini, swapping out the traditional coffee kick for the comforting, aromatic spice of vanilla chai or rich, decadent hot chocolate. It keeps the sophisticated martini format while delivering a warm, cozy flavor profile perfect for a Galentine’s celebration instead of a late-night buzz.

The Soft Girl Mocktail: TRIP’s sophisticated Cherry Lemon beverage is an ideal choice for this Galentine’s occasion. This lightly sparkling drink offers a mature twist on classic cherry soda, blending delicious cherry with sweet berries and lemon. Enhanced with 120mg of Magnesium and a unique botanical mix, you can add a little extra flair by garnishing with elderflower and mint.



The Extra One: Cotton candy champagne toppers or edible glitter rims. They add a fun, festive, and customizable element to any sparkling drink, making it visually appealing and extra special for a Galentine’s celebration.

If you really want to elevate the drinks, add a drink garnish bar for instant luxury

What We’re Wearing: The Soft Flex Edit

The Satin Slip Girl

This friend embodies effortless, sultry glamour. Her style is a nod to the ’90s supermodel with a modern, minimalist twist. She opts for fabrics that drape beautifully and catch the light. Her signature look is a bias-cut silk or satin slip dress, a slinky cowl-neck top, or wide-leg silk trousers. Because she loves accessories, she dons delicate gold hoop earrings, layered fine necklaces, a structured mini-bag, and often a subtle gloss on the lip and eye.

The Cozy Muse

The Cozy Muse is all about comfort that still feels luxurious and intentional. She’s the friend who reminds you that true style is synonymous with ease and warmth. Her look is often inspired by self-care and Hygge aesthetics. For them, they love a matching luxe lounge set—think cashmere joggers and an oversized crewneck—or a beautifully draped chunky knit cardigan paired with soft leggings. They may pair it with thick, fuzzy socks or slippers, a clean minimalist manicure, a steaming mug of tea, and always fresh, dewy skin with minimal makeup.

The Statement Friend

The Statement Friend lives by the motto “go big or go home.” She views fashion as art and is never afraid to be the most boldly dressed person in the room—even if the “room” is her own living room. Anything that catches the eye and moves—a mini-dress with dramatic feather trim, a sequined blazer, a top with voluminous ruffles, or structured power sleeves.

They live in sky-high heels, adorn a chunky metallic clutch, dramatic chandelier earrings, and a flawless, bold lip, likely deep red, fuchsia, or berry.

The Sweetheart

This friend’s style is quintessentially feminine, romantic, and charmingly nostalgic. Think a mix of Toni Childs or Regine Hunter. She gravitates toward soft textures, gentle colors, and details that feel inherently pretty. Puff sleeves, a fit-and-flare mini-dress, delicate lace detailing, or an A-line skirt are their go-to staples. She embraces soft silhouettes and feminine textures. Key accessories include bows in her hair, on her shoes, or as jewelry. Also, pearl accents, dainty lockets, and a palette heavy in blush tones, baby blue, and cream. She often favors a rosy, diffused blush on the cheeks.

The overall vibe: “Dress like you might run into the love of your life — but it’s your friends.”

Little Luxuries to Gift Each Other

This Saint Enzo Pink Wine Bag and Bottle Bundle is a great Galentine’s gift because it is a luxurious and sophisticated item. The genuine Enzo Pink leather, velvet-lined interior, and gold hardware make it a chic accessory, while the inclusion of a bottle of wine means it’s ready to enjoy during a Galentine’s celebration or as a stylish takeaway. It’s a thoughtful present that combines practicality with elegance. This is a special edition with limited availability, and the wine company is also Black-owned.



The girls love a good fragrance so the FORVR MOOD Deluxe Duo Perfume Set is a clear winner. The Her Effect: Prepare for a fragrance duo so captivating, its brightness lingers long after you’ve left. This alluring blend features romantic rose and a wildly tempting mix of roasted pistachio, creamy vanilla milk, juicy pomegranate, and raspberry. Soft, feminine, and utterly delicious—consider this your warning: spray responsibly, because you will be wanted. Use at your own risk.



The luxurious Drowsy Silk Sleep Eye Mask ensures complete darkness for deep, restorative sleep and offers beauty benefits by supporting skin health to help address fine lines, wrinkles, and dark circles. Its double-lined, cloud-like, strapless wraparound design protects hair. Elegant embroidered lashes and gold fringe trim add vintage glamour to this essential sleep and beauty accessory.



The Topicals Slick Salve Glossy Lip Balm Trio is a fantastic Galentine’s gift for your friends. This set includes Acai, Papaya, and an exclusive, sheer berry-red Pomegranate shade—all designed to help build the lip’s barrier.



Affirmation cards are a way to speak life into your friends even when you aren’t physically together.

The Mindful Moon Deck from Introvert N The City is an essential tool for self-improvement. This deck of 50 cards is perfect when you need a healthy dose of reality, a burst of inspiration, or help staying accountable. To use the deck, simply shuffle the cards and: Draw a card in the morning to establish a theme for your day. Pull a card when you feel uncertain or are seeking inspiration.



The Fanm Djanm Crown Ruched Headband, crafted from high-end orange satin, is a versatile and luxurious accessory. Its rich color and shine elevate any hairstyle, from low-fade hairdos to long braids and twists, which it also helps to keep securely in place. Designed for all hair types, including kinky textures, the elastic band provides a perfect, snag-free fit. Whether worn during the day or night, this must-have accessory is ideal for special occasions and is an essential item for your next girls’ trip or quick getaway.

Since diamonds are absolutely a girl’s best friends, I cannot wait to gift my girls these Petal & Pup Juliette Earrings in Gold. Elevate your look with the decorative, embellished heart-design drop earrings. These pieces are a perfect fusion of timeless elegance and modern design. Adorned with luminous faux pearls and a crystal heart stud, they exude understated glamour. They feature gold hardware and a classic back butterfly closure. Their Love Edit collection is so good!



The final, most heartfelt touch for your Galentine’s gathering is the inclusion of handwritten “Why I Love You” notes.

This gesture hits the mark every single time, particularly in an era where people are increasingly embracing analog forms of communication as a retreat from the digital noise. The act of sitting down to write a love letter—or in this case, a sincere note of appreciation—is inherently personal, demanding a moment of thoughtful reflection on your relationship with each friend. This makes the note a truly special and deeply meaningful gesture.

The Table Energy

Because aesthetics is half the joy. When I picture the table, I see bows on glass stems, candles at different heights, fruit as décor like strawberries, cherries and blood oranges. There’s also something about a Polaroid camera or disposable cameras as it instantly boosts the nostalgia.

The Conversation Starters That Actually Hit

Instead of icebreakers, try these prompts:

“What version of you are you becoming this year?”

“What do you want more of that isn’t about work?”

“What’s a soft life boundary you’re keeping?”

“What’s something you’re proud of but haven’t said out loud?”

The Ritual Moment

To make the night memorable, engage in a “Pour Into Me” Toast where veryone writes one affirmation for each friend. Collect, shuffle and then read aloud.



Tears likely. Mascara waterproof.

The Soundtrack to the Soft Life

The playlist has to be heavy on SZA, Victoria Monét, Tems, Cleo Sol, Ari Lennox and of course Beyoncé. Here are some options to explore:

GALentines 💕🥂 on Apple Music

U.S. Channel Valentine’s Day Playlist on Apple Music

galentine’s 💗🫶🏽on Apple Music

The Memory Moment

End with, “Before you leave, take a photo and say one word you want this year to feel like.”

