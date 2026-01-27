Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

The door is (wide) OPEN for returning Bravo baddie NeNe Leakes, who was recently spotted filming alongside the cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th, including Porsha Williams and Gizelle Bryant, while also linking up with Mary Cosby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, and Atlanta legends in the peach state, signaling her standout comeback to the network.

As previously reported, the ladies of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th are embarking on a cross-country roadtrip.

The cast features standouts from far and wide including The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Vicki Gunvalson, The Real Housewives of New York City’s Luann de Lesseps, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams, The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant, and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Lisa Barlow.

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Bravo has been teasing the housewives’ trip on social media by posting a pic of them enjoying a winter white night in an undisclosed location, and later getting ready for a day of yachting.

But the network’s most recent post took things a step further, raising eyebrows by featuring the seven Ultimate Girls Trip housewives alongside NeNe Leakes, who announced her Bravo return on January 14.

Adding even more excitement to the moment, NeNe posted pics taken by celebrity photographer, Freddy O, and was seen in a cheeky video with Frick (Porsha) and Frack (Phaedra), saying one of her signature quotes.

“Bling, bling, b***es is mad!” said NeNe, Porsha, and Phaedra, referencing NeNe’s iconic season 4 line.

Looking GOOD, ladies!

More on the flip!