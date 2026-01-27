#RHOA Standouts NeNe, Phaedra, Porsha & More Reunite In ATL
#RHUGT: NeNe, Phaedra, Porsha, Kim Zolciak, Mary Cosby, Candiace Dillard Bassett & More Housewives ‘Roaring 20th’ Turn Up ATL
The door is (wide) OPEN for returning Bravo baddie NeNe Leakes, who was recently spotted filming alongside the cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th, including Porsha Williams and Gizelle Bryant, while also linking up with Mary Cosby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, and Atlanta legends in the peach state, signaling her standout comeback to the network.
As previously reported, the ladies of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th are embarking on a cross-country roadtrip.
The cast features standouts from far and wide including The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Vicki Gunvalson, The Real Housewives of New York City’s Luann de Lesseps, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams, The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant, and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Lisa Barlow.
Bravo has been teasing the housewives’ trip on social media by posting a pic of them enjoying a winter white night in an undisclosed location, and later getting ready for a day of yachting.
But the network’s most recent post took things a step further, raising eyebrows by featuring the seven Ultimate Girls Trip housewives alongside NeNe Leakes, who announced her Bravo return on January 14.
Adding even more excitement to the moment, NeNe posted pics taken by celebrity photographer, Freddy O, and was seen in a cheeky video with Frick (Porsha) and Frack (Phaedra), saying one of her signature quotes.
“Bling, bling, b***es is mad!” said NeNe, Porsha, and Phaedra, referencing NeNe’s iconic season 4 line.
Looking GOOD, ladies!
More on the flip!
Other standout moments from the Bravosphere-shattering ATL stop included The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Robyn Dixon, Stacey Rusch, Ashley Darby, and “Miss Understood” Candiace Dillard Bassett all being in the building…
as well as Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, Mary Cosby, who was joined by her costar Angie Katsanevas.
Laughter also surely ensued when Cynthia Bailey showed up after fully embracing the alter ego theme for the event, dressing as “50 Cynt”, an offshoot of 50 Cent, whom she famously dressed as for Halloween.
The night’s alter ego theme was in reference to the Atlanta housewives’ iconic alter ego photoshoots with famed photographer Derek Blanks, who was also in the building and posed with NeNe and Kim Zolciak.
Speaking of Kim, she posed with her on-again/off-again friend/fellow OG, NeNe.
“I had the best time last night, it was so amazing to reunite with everyone,” Kim captioned the post. “All the incredible housewives made this franchise what it has become today.
[…]
“RHOA will always be my family as well!! Can you believe this is the 20th Anniversary of HOUSEWIVES. Stay tuned.”
Also seen on the scene was Marlo Hampton, who showcased her alter ego, Cruella de Vil, at the event…
Drew Sidora, who leaned into her rockstar alter ego…
Shereé Whitfield, who showcased her superhero-inspired look….
and Lisa Wu.
Are YOU ready to see the ATL stop of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th?
We know WE are!
