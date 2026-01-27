Bitterly Cold Conditions Expected Overnight in the Carolinas

Sterlin Helms / FOAP

Dangerous cold is becoming the primary concern as the region moves beyond wintry precipitation, with conditions expected to worsen overnight. The final light snow showers in the mountains are forecast to end this evening, allowing winter weather alerts to expire as ice and sleet impacts gradually diminish. Behind the departing storm system, arctic air is pouring into the Carolinas, bringing sharply colder temperatures. According to WBTV, gusty winds in the mountains will further intensify the cold, producing very low wind chills. At higher elevations, frostbite may occur in as little as 30 minutes, while the risk of hypothermia is elevated, particularly for residents still without reliable heat following the ice storm.

