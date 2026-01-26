Tracy Morgan Ripping Into Unhoused Man Who Asked For Money Launches Debate

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

No one forgets their childhood bully, even comedian Tracy Morgan.

The New York Knicks superfan appeared to be walking out of Madison Square Garden — after they took on the Brooklyn Nets — as a group of people gravitated towards him, cameras flashing and some clamoring for autographs.

Only one person wasn’t just a fan, but was someone from Morgan’s past, and when he got his attention, he wasn’t happy about the surprise reunion.

“I remember you, William,” said Morgan. “Don’t talk to me like I owe you something.”

“You used to talk all that shit to me when we were younger,” Morgan said, clearly upset. “You think I forgot?”

The man tries to reason with Morgan, asking him for money and saying he’s homeless.

Morgan coldly responds, “So what that got to do with me? I ain’t do that” before continuing to take pictures with fans.

The video ends with a pan back to the man’s face as Morgan can be heard saying, “I take care of my kids.”

From sitting courtside at dozens of Knicks games and constantly being spotted cruising around New York in high-priced sports cars, it’s clear Morgan could easily have afforded to help out the guy.

That’s not even counting the rumored settlement of upwards of $100 million he received from Walmart after one of their trucks crashed into him in 2014, leaving his friend dead and critically injuring him. It left him in a two-week coma, several broken bones, severe brain trauma, and a lengthy road to recovery that left him afraid he’d lose his comedic chops.

But for Morgan, it was clearly about principle when he was asked for money. Of course, it launched a debate on social media between those who aren’t ready to forgive and others who think Morgan should have been the bigger person.

