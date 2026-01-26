Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

Karen Huger has officially returned to The Real Housewives of Potomac, and she did so in an emotionally charged post-prison moment that included the Grand Dame donning a bandana, braids, and praying as she headed back home–and back to TV screens.

The final minutes of the Jan. 25 episode marked her long-anticipated reappearance, closing out Season 10, Episode 16 with a powerful scene that showed her exiting Maryland’s Montgomery County Detention Center, where she served six months for her DUI conviction. Fans were also given a brief glimpse of the Grande Dame’s upcoming interview with Andy Cohen, in which she will further discuss the events that led to her arrest and jail time.

In the episode’s closing minutes on Sunday, viewers saw Karen, 62, released from prison on Sept. 2, 2025, after serving six months following a March 2024 car accident that resulted in charges including a DUI and a DWI. The footage captured Karen stepping out of the detention center wearing sunglasses, a scarf wrapped around her hair, a white blazer, a light blue button-up shirt, and blue jeans. She thanked her driver before entering a Black SUV, and once inside the vehicle, Karen appeared visibly emotional, removing her sunglasses, folding her hands together, and closing her eyes in a quiet moment of reflection as she headed home to reunite with her family.

Bravo shared a sneak peek of Karen Huger reuniting with her family and her upcoming sit-down with Andy Cohen.

Directly after the episode aired, Bravo teased fans with a sneak peek of the finale episode.

The brief clip captured Karen reuniting with her loved ones, including her husband, Ray Huger, and daughter, Rayvin Huger, before facing a series of difficult questions from Andy Cohen, the host, about her DUI.

Judging by the clip, Andy presses Karen with some tough questions about her time in prison, asking “What was your cell like?” and if Karen felt as though she had an “issue with alcohol.”

At one point, Cohen asks the 62-year-old flat out: “Do you consider yourself an alcoholic?”

A recently released clip also shows Karen’s family reacting to her prison release, with the Grand Dame hugging her daughter, Rayvin Huger.

RHOP’s Stacey Rusch says Karen’s answers will “knock you” off your feet.

The brief clip has fans eager to hear how Karen will respond while in the hot seat with Cohen, and the Grand Dame’s castmate, Stacey Rusch, said they will not be disappointed when they do hear her answers.

Ahead of the #RHOP season finale, Rusch appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday to discuss the upcoming interview, with Stacey applauding Andy for not holding back.

“I was blown away when I watched it because it was so raw,” Rusch said. “Every question that you asked was literally the questions that I had in my mind and I wanted to know.”

She continued,

“I’ve reached out to Karen, and we’ve talked about different things, but everything that you talked about were the real, raw questions.” Rusch added, “I applaud her because she was very brave in answering them. And the answers literally knocked me off my feet.”

Karen appears happy and ready for her comeback. On Jan. 24, she shared the teaser on Instagram, along with a sneak peek of her fabulous #RHOP reunion look: a stunning red dress designed by Anave Atelier and Vivian Valerius.

“I’m back!” she captioned the elegant photo.

She also followed up on Sunday with another post, this one featuring her donning sunglasses, a waist-cinching belt, and an enormous fur coat, captioned;

“Rooted, refined, and ready for my next era. #rhop #bravo“

What do you think of Karen Huger’s upcoming interview with Andy Cohen and return to RHOP? Thoughts?

