Charlotte Natives Drake Maye, Garrett Bradbury Headed to Super Bowl

Two players with from the Queen City are headed to the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots.

Quarterback Drake Maye, a Myers Park High School graduate, and center Garrett Bradbury, who attended Charlotte Christian, helped New England secure a 10–7 win over the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

Maye, in just his second NFL season, finished the year with 31 touchdown passes and 4,394 passing yards, earning recognition as an NFL MVP finalist. In the AFC championship game, he threw for 86 yards and added 65 rushing yards, including a touchdown.

Maye was a standout at Myers Park before continuing his career at the University of North Carolina. He was selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bradbury played college football at NC State and was drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2019. He joined the Patriots as a free agent this season and has started every game.

New England will face the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. Seattle is led by quarterback Sam Darnold, a former Carolina Panthers player. The Seahawks are a 4.5-point favorite as of January 26, according to FanDuel.

