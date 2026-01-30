Submit a Photo: Queen City’s Cutest Couple Contest

Source: Digital / Radio

Love is in the air and 105.3 R&B is looking for the Queen City’s cutest couple.

Upload a cute pic of you and your bae, your boo-thang, your forever somebody, however y’all do love.

One lucky couple will be crowned the Queen City’s cutest couple. And to celebrate love we’re giving you:

Pair of tickets to ‘The R&B Lovers” Tour featuring Keith Sweat, Joe! Dru Hill! and Ginuwine! live March 20th at Bojangles Coliseum

Dinner for two at Freshwaters Southern New Orleans Restaurant

Couple’s essential signature massages from Spavia South Park

Luxury gift basket from Klassy Diva Baskets

Assortment of sweet cupcakes from Sweet Treats by Melissa

Love deserves to be celebrated big, so show us your love, upload your pic, and prove you’re the Queen City’s cutest couple. Only on Charlotte’s Best Throwbacks and Today’s R&B 105.3 R&B!!!

ENTER TO WIN: