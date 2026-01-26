Listen Live
Submit A Photo: 105.3 R&B 'Queen of Hearts' Contest

Enter for a chance to win the ultimate Valentine’s glow-up: legendary music, relaxation, and a royal experience.

Published on January 26, 2026

Queen of Hearts Promotion 2026
Love is in the air and 105.3 R&B is looking for the cutest couple to be crowned our ‘Queen of Hearts’!!!

Upload a cute pic of you and your bae, your boo-thang, your forever somebody, however y’all do love.

One lucky couple will be crowned the ‘Queen of Hearts’ this Valentine’s Day and it comes with a royal hookup:

  • Pair of tickets to ‘The Queens’ Tour at Spectrum Center Friday February 13 // featuring Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight and Stephanie Mills
  • Plus a chance to meet one of the artists
  • Dinner for two at Freshwaters Southern New Orleans Restaurant
  • Couple’s essential signature massages from Spavia South Park
  • Luxury gift basket from Klassy Diva Baskets
  • Assortment of sweet cupcakes from Sweet Treats by Melissa

Love deserves to be celebrated big, so show us your love and get crowned ‘The Queen of Hearts”. Only on Charlotte’s Best Throwbacks and Today’s R&B 105.3 R&B!!!

ENTER TO WIN:

