MarriedToMedicine Exclusive: Dr. Heavenly Kimes Talks Her ‘Unsafe’ With Simone Comment, Congressional Run & Toya’s Tension With Angel

As Married to Medicine continues scrubbing back in for season 12, Dr. Heavenly Kimes says viewers will continue to see a season defined by real-world stakes and raw reckonings, as she opens up about her Congressional run, fallout with Dr. Simone Whitmore that left her feeling “unsafe”, and what she calls Toya Bush-Harris’ “hater” energy toward newbie Angel Love.

As previously reported, Heavenly is running for Congress in Georgia’s 13th District, and she told BOSSIP that she’s got a fire in her belly about it.

“It is actually a need in my district,” she said. “My district is not being heard. When the government shut down and major bills were passed, our congressman was silent. People don’t even know who he is. Our people need help.” Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Affordability, Heavenly said, sits at the center of her campaign, with housing insecurity, food costs, and access to healthcare emerging as urgent concerns across the district.

“Kids can’t eat. Eggs are high. Gas prices are high,” she told BOSSIP. “Private investors and hedge funds are buying up single-family homes and renting them out at expensive rates. People can’t afford to live where they work. Rather than sit up and complain, I decided to step up and use my platform to make a difference.”

She continued,

“I second-guessed myself. I third-guessed myself, but every time I asked God if this is what He wanted me to do, the answer was yes. God is pulling people from unexpected places who have a voice.”

Supporting the campaign is fellow Married to Medicine cast member Miss Quad, who serves as Heavenly’s campaign manager.

“Quad has been amazing,” said Heavenly about her good girlfriend. “She’s positive, well-spoken, and someone I really trust. When I was first running for state office, our win number was about 2,700 people. Quad and I would have knocked on 2,700 doors ourselves.” Heavenly’s political pivot unfolds alongside mounting tension on Married to Medicine, particularly after a confrontation with longtime castmate Dr. Simone Whitmore that led Heavenly to skip the group’s girls’ trip to Destin, Florida. According to Heavenly, the disagreement escalated beyond a typical argument when Simone grabbed her by the arm.

“When you’re screaming at me, and then you touch me in anger, I don’t take well to that,” Heavenly said, explaining why she chose to remove herself from the trip. “I didn’t feel safe. I knew what I was going through personally, and I didn’t want to take it out on anyone else.”

Season 12 has also spotlighted newcomer Angel Love, whose early integration into the group has been marked by controversy.

Heavenly addressed backlash surrounding a moment in which Toya Bush-Harris referenced Angel’s dating history in front of her potential boo Bernard, a move some viewers have labeled a breach of “girl code,” and that will escalate further next episode.

“But Toya, why are you mad?” she asked rhetorically. “She’s a beautiful girl. She has two beautiful children. She has a new $3 million house and a beautiful car. B***, why are you mad? What are you mad about?” Source: Paras Griffin / Bravo Source: Paras Griffin / Bravo

According to Heavenly, the situation was particularly inappropriate given that the group was still learning the nature of Angel’s relationship.

“We didn’t know Angel or the capacity of the relationship that heart doctor, we never saw [heart] doctors from other people [Phaedra Parks] that said they had doctors. But she brought a doctor on.” “We didn’t know what it was,” she added. “That’s why I asked her. She could have been ready to get engaged, or he might have been paying all the bills.”

Heavenly took issue with how the topic was raised in front of Angel’s date.

“To say, ‘You wanted me to hook you up with somebody else,’ and then ask about their sex life in front of him,” she said, “that was inappropriate all the way around.”

While stopping short of assigning motive, Heavenly suggested the behavior marked a shift.

“Toya hasn’t always been this way,” she said. “She hasn’t always been this evil.”

Moving on from Toya, Heavenly said she hopes viewers recognize the evolution she is experiencing this season, both personally and professionally, describing Season 12 as a period of recalibration and better conflict management.

She told BOSSIP that even her most difficult relationships on Married To Medicine have played a role in that growth.

“I have to thank Toya because she has been very instrumental in me being challenged,” Heavenly said. “I’m going to have to deal with all types of people, and she’s been a constant irritant, but I won’t stand for disrespect in any capacity.”

She offered a similar reflection when discussing her conflict with Dr. Simone Whitmore, noting that stepping away rather than escalating their issue was a conscious choice.

“Screaming at me, I’m just going to walk away,” she said. “I think I did the right thing, and I’ve learned a lot.” For Heavenly, the shift is also deeply personal, shaped by experiences involving her children and her son, which she says clarified her desire to be part of meaningful change in her community.

As she balances Married to Medicine with a run for Georgia’s 13th Congressional District, Heavenly is doubling down on her why, one she hopes translates from TV screens to the polls.

“I didn’t go to law school. I went to dental school. And I went to Sunday school,” said the double HBCU graduate. “I know good from bad and right from wrong, and that’s what I’m bringing to Congress.” Early voting begins April 20, with the primary election set for May 19.

