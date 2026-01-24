Duke Energy, NCDOT Gear Up for Approaching Winter Weather

SOPA Images

North Carolina transportation officials and Duke Energy are preparing for a winter storm expected to impact Charlotte and the Carolinas this weekend.

Crews from 27 states and Canada have staged at locations including Carowinds and Charlotte Motor Speedway and will shelter in local hotels until conditions improve. According to WBTV, once roads are safe, about 18,000 workers will begin restoring power across the state, with officials warning some outages could last several days.

Beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, NCDOT crews will work 12-hour shifts around the clock to maintain more than 1,000 miles of interstate highways in Mecklenburg County. Highways will be cleared first, followed by local roads. Officials said pretreatment is complete, with more than 100 contractors and trucks ready to respond.

