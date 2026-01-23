‘Wonder Man’ Shines At Premiere As Marvel Breaks Its Streaming Slump

Source: Variety / Getty

The Marvel Universe pulled up in style last night as Wonder Man officially premiered, and the buzz is already matching the hype. Read more inside about the show’s high Rotten Tomatoes score and rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

The new Disney+ series made its red carpet debut just days ahead of its streaming release on January 27. Wonder Man arrives with major critical momentum and a Rotten Tomatoes score hovering around an impressive 90 percent. For a franchise that has faced plenty of recent scrutiny, the series feels like a confident pivot and critics are here for it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series has been praised for its refreshingly grounded approach to the superhero genre, centering humanity over high-stakes spectacle . Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, an aspiring actor with hidden powers he never asked for, the show flips the traditional Marvel origin story on its head. Simon is not chasing hero status or world-saving glory. He is just trying to make it in Hollywood, a struggle that feels far more relatable than intergalactic warfare.

A major standout is Abdul-Mateen’s chemistry with Ben Kingsley, who reprises his fan-favorite role as Trevor Slattery. Their unlikely bromance has quickly become one of the most talked-about elements of the series. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, the relationship brings warmth, humor, and emotional depth, grounding the show in character-driven storytelling rather than nonstop action. It is Marvel at its most intimate, and that choice is paying off.

Critics have also responded positively to the show’s place within Marvel’s newer “Spotlight” banner, which allows stories to stand on their own without requiring deep MCU homework. That accessibility appears to be a win. Comic Book Movie reports that Wonder Man is currently the best-reviewed live-action Marvel series in nearly four years, outperforming recent Disney+ entries and signaling a possible turnaround for Marvel Television.

At the premiere, the energy reflected that optimism. Cast members including Abdul-Mateen and Kingsley stepped out to celebrate the eight-episode dramedy. Social media clips from the event showed a relaxed, celebratory vibe, mirroring the tone of the show itself. This is not Marvel in overdrive. It is Marvel taking a walk down easy street.

If early reactions are any indication, Wonder Man may be exactly what audiences have been craving. It is a superhero story that is less about powers and more about purpose, identity, and creative survival. With strong reviews, standout performances, and a warm reception at its premiere, Wonder Man is shaping up to be one of Marvel’s most pleasantly surprising chapters in recent years.

