WWE ‘Unreal’ Exclusive: “Cero Miedo” Is More Than Just A Mantra For Penta

The WWE is not short on talent, which presents a challenge for boss Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, and his creative team when deciding who deserves a push and more time in front of the cameras. Penta, a high-energy luchador and one of the newest pro wrestlers in the iconic company, is making that job easy for them.

Penta is featured in the new season of Netflix’s WWE docuseries Unreal, where he un-masks (not literally) and touches on his still-budding WWE career.

We spoke with Penta ahead of Unreal’s second-season premiere, and he revealed that having the cameras on was definitely a bit unsettling for him, given his luchador heritage and his desire to protect his identity.

He revealed during our conversation that he did look at the cameramen, asking, “Hey, why? Why are you recording me when I [put on] make up? Or why are you recording me when I put [on] the mask? Or why did you record me when I prepared before the match?” My heart is like, ‘Oh, I’m literally angry.'”

Despite his “old school” reservations, Penta delivered one of the better episodes in the series, taking us behind the curtain of professional wrestling to reveal how those shows come together and how storylines are crafted.

“Cero Miedo” Is More Than Just A Mantra For Penta

Netflix / WWE: Unreal / Penta

Penta made it very clear when he made his WWE debut on Raw on Netflix that his approach to his matches, as well as his life, is to have zero fear, or “Cero Miedo.”

The series details his successful debut and how quickly he won over the crowd, not just with his electrifying wrestling style but also with his mantra.

We asked Penta what it means to him to see how popular “Cero Miedo” has become, in and out of the ring, and how it has become a rallying cry for many dealing with issues in the real world.

“I feel so proud about it because I know around the world people have the ‘cero miedo’ phrase as a lifestyle for different things. For example, in my case, it’s wrestling. But I have a lot of messages from other people saying, ‘Hey, thank you, Penta. Thank you for ‘cero miedo. I beat cancer.’ Or, ‘Thanks for the cero miedo. I married.’ Different kinds. Sometimes it’s funny, sometimes it’s more serious, but finally it’s the same.”

He continues, “Everyone accepts the ‘cero miedo’ lifestyle. I feel so proud about it. But at the same time, I feel everyone is my responsibility right now because I feel a passion for everything. But I think that people saw that. It’s like, ‘Okay, I want to be like f-cking Penta, but how is this guy like that?’ It’s because I am generous, bro. I am generous in the ring and outside the ring.”

Penta Wants To Conquer The WWE & Inspire A New Generation of Wrestlers

Netflix / WWE: Unreal / Penta

Penta’s debut not only impressed the fans watching but also Triple H and his team. In the episode, the WWE’s Head of Creatives and his team had high praise for the luchador.

We asked Penta about being one of the new faces of the WWE and being in the creative team’s good graces.

“I feel so happy in the WWE, because when I came to WWE, I wanted to conquer everything there because I know WWE is the best company in the universe. And when I became an important part of WWE, it was very special because I understood my preparation for it every day,” Penta begins.

“I need to push my body to the limit, my mind too, because I understand how many people follow Penta, how many people [want to] become like Penta. I want to give my best every night, every day, every workout, and everything, because I understand.”

He continues, “And my life is about how many hearts Penta can touch around the world. This is the most important thing for me, man. For this reason, I have two schools in Mexico about the lucha or wrestling because I want to inspire the new generation, because it’s very important right now, and because I’m an active wrestler. So I say, ‘Hey, this is the best way. Come with me. You need to study, you need practice every day.’ Because I think right now in Mexico, I have a lot of talent, man. I saw the new guys. And if they want help with something, I’m here for that.”

You can peep our entire interview with Penta above, and watch season 2 of WWE: Unreal now streaming on Netflix.

WWE ‘Unreal’ Exclusive: “Cero Miedo” Is More Than Just A Mantra For Penta was originally published on cassiuslife.com