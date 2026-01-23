This Is America: JD Vance Defends ICE Using 5-Year-Old Liam Ramos To Bait His Father

Source: Columbia Heights School District / CHSD

Yesterday, America hit a new low in its war against undocumented immigrants and legal citizens alike. ICE and other militarized law enforcement groups have been terrorizing the country for the better part of a year now, and somehow, among all the indignities and violence that people have suffered, the regime has found an even more despicable way to fulfill its agenda.

According to NewsOne, 5-year-old Liam Ramos was sitting in a running car in his family’s driveway after returning home from preschool.

He was removed from that vehicle, walked to the front door, and was used as bait to cajole his father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, out of their home and into the custody of awaiting agents. When the father finally gave himself up to be detained, Liam was also taken away, even though his mother and another adult lived at the home.

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin says that parents are given a choice about taking their children or leaving them with another adult, which suggests that Arias made such a request; however, Columbia Heights Public Schools Superintendent Zena Stenvik casts doubt on that assertion and states that the family has an open asylum case and was never ordered to leave the country.

“Why detain a 5-year-old?” she asked. “You cannot tell me that this child is going to be classified as a violent criminal.”



Moreover, why would a father who is being arrested and sent away for deportation ask to take a 5-year-old to prison with him when the child’s mother and another responsible adult are right there? It makes no sense, and we’re not buying it.

We’re also not buying JD Vance’s disingenuous defense of ICE’s inhumane tactics as reported by USA Today.

“Are they supposed to let a five-year-old child freeze to death?” Vance said. “If the argument is that you can’t arrest people who have violated the law because they have children, then every single parent is going to be completely given immunity from every being the subject of law enforcement.”

Mind you, all of this comes amid an attorney for the 5-year-old and his dad alleging that they’re legal asylum seekers.

“They did everything right when they came in,” attorney Marc Prokosch said during a news conference on Thursday, per KSTVP.

The attorney added that Liam and his father arrived at the Brownsville, Texas, port of entry in 2024, where they used the CBP One app to indicate their intention to seek asylum in the United States and schedule an appointment with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“They have shared all of their information with the government, and they were following the process,” Prokosch said. “They were just trying to secure safety from persecution for their family from their home country.”





This society is cooked.

