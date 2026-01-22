Stefon Diggs’ Ex Drops Paternity Suit As DNA Test Reportedly Proves He’s The Father

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

The paternity and child support lawsuit filed against New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been dropped.

According to Page Six, Digg’s ex-girlfriend Aileen Lopera filed a paternity and child support lawsuit against rapper Cardi B’s current boyfriend back in Dec. 2024 when she was pregnant with the child. The child was born in April, and in July 2025, Diggs reportedly questioned whether he was, in fact, the girl’s father. Diggs requested a DNA test, which found that he was the little girl’s dad.

“The Instagram model filed to dismiss her case against the NFL star on Jan. 20,” Page Six reports. Lopera’s lawyer added that the paternity test proved without a shadow of a doubt that Diggs is the father of Lopera’s daughter, Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera.

“The matter has been resolved,” Lopera’s lawyer, Tamar Arminak, told Us Weekly.

Lopera Dec. Court filing wasn’t just to determine custody, it was also to ask the court for legal and physical custody of the child, while Diggs would only be allowed visitation rights.

Lopera was also asking that Diggs pay for all of her pregnancy, birth expenses, and legal fees. Diggs was reportedly seeking joint legal and physical custody if he was proven to be the child’s father. He was also asking to split the pregnancy, birth expenses, and legal fees.

“Now that the child’s paternity has been established and Mr. Diggs has acknowledged his daughter, my client hopes they can work toward being great parents to their child,” Arminak shared in a statement to Page Six.

Diggs, who has six kids, recently welcomed a baby boy with Cardi B in November 2025. Cardi B took to social media to clapback at those who noted that Diggs has a reputation of loving and leaving.

“I can’t change sh-t. I can’t go back in time,” she said. “I already had a baby. Y’all want me to put my baby back in my p-ssy?”

“You want me to leave my man and f–k yours? What y’all want me to do?” she continued.

