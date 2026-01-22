Poultry Farm Fire Kills Up to 86K Chickens in Western North Carolina

Lidia Efimova

Tens of thousands of chickens were killed in a fire that damaged a poultry farm in a small western North Carolina town.

The fire at Andrews Valley Poultry Farm was reported around 9:18 p.m. Friday, Jan. 16. Valleytown Fire and Rescue led the response, with multiple fire departments from across the county and neighboring Georgia assisting. According to WBTV, crews brought the fire under control about six hours later, in the early morning of Jan. 17.

No injuries were reported, but an estimated 85,000 to 86,000 chickens died. The blaze caused about $5 million in damage and remained under investigation as of Jan. 20.

For the full story, you can click here