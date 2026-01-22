Listen Live
Chick-fil-A to Offer Free Food in Charlotte Area

Published on January 22, 2026

Chick-fil-A In San Diego
Chick-fil-A is offering free food to customers at participating locations in the Charlotte area next week.

Customers can claim either a free chicken biscuit or a chicken sandwich through the Chick-fil-A app. According to WBTV, the promotion runs from Monday, Jan. 26, through Saturday, Jan. 31, and is limited to one free item per customer during the offer period.

The deal applies only to the sandwich or biscuit and does not include a side item or drink. Customers must redeem the offer through the app to receive the free item.

