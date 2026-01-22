Angel Reese to Visit the Queen City

Ethan Miller

WNBA star Angel Reese is joining the cast of Netflix’s murder mystery series The Hunting Wives for its second season.

Reese, a forward for the Chicago Sky, will appear as a character called “Trainer Barbie” in the show, which is currently filming in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area, including scenes near Lake Norman. She confirmed her role in January 2026.

The series, based on the novel by May Cobb, centers on secrets and crime within an affluent social circle. Reese’s casting marks another high-profile crossover from professional sports into television as she expands her presence beyond the basketball court.

