Winter Storm Forecast Spurs Power Outage Prep Tips

So the weather forecast is calling for a winter storm that could cause some power outages. So, the best thing we can do is be prepared just in case the power goes out! Before anything happens, make sure you stock up on non-perishable food items, medication, and your car has gas in it.

If the power does go out, make sure you—layer up! That means your socks, hoodies, and hats! And yes, even inside the house! Close off rooms you’re not using and trap that heat in like it owes you money.

Secondly, be smart with candles and generators. Candles stay where you can see ‘em. However, generators go OUTSIDE only. We’re staying warm, not reckless!

Tip number 3, protect your food and water. Keep that fridge and freezer closed as much as possible. A closed fridge can hold cold for about four hours, and a full freezer up to two days.

4. Have bottled water ready just in case.

5. Save that phone battery, baby! Charge up before the storm hits. Use power banks or your car charger if you have to—but never run the car in a closed garage.

And finally, check on your people––seniors, neighbors, anyone with medical needs. Also, keep a battery-powered radio nearby so you stay informed if Wi-Fi goes ghost.

Bottom line—prepare, stay calm, and look out for each other. That’s how we weather the storm.