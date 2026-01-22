—

As Charlotte braces for the winter storm coming this weekend, folks on social media are cooking up their own solutions. If you’ve scrolled through your timeline lately, you’ve probably seen the jokes.

Images and memes flood social media suggesting that the best way to handle icy streets is with a generous sprinkle of that famous, Bojangles Cajun seasoning. The joke is a nod to how much the Carolinas love their Bojangles. \We all know what that seasoning tastes like on some chicken and fries, so why not on the I-85?

However, the reality of the incoming storm is no joke. The mix of rain, snow, and ice expected this weekend.

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Thankfully, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has a plan that doesn’t involve raiding every Bojangles in the state. Instead of Cajun seasoning, they’re using a brine solution to pretreat the roads.

Crews are scheduled to begin this work Thursday evening after rush hour to get ahead of the storm.

They will prioritize the busiest and most critical routes first, starting with interstates. From there, they will move on to four-lane divided highways and then to other high-volume secondary roads.

To ensure the roads stay as safe as possible throughout the storm, workers are prepared to operate in rotating 12-hour shifts.

So, rest assured that the NCDOT is handling the real work. Keep your Bojangles seasoning for your chicken and stay safe and warm.