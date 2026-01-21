Game On: Shaniece Hairston Teases Uncomfortable Conversation With The Game, Asks About History With Mom Evelyn Lozada & More

Hairston asks The Game direct questions about their past relationship and his other children's mothers.

The Game says he won't engage in online back-and-forth, preferring to address it in person.

The episode will address backlash the duo faced over Hairston's pregnancy with The Game in 2024.

Shaniece Hairston is ready to address the rumors.

In a preview of an upcoming podcast episode, Hairston and her mom, Evelyn Lozada, press rapper The Game over the long-standing rumors surrounding their family.

Set to air on Wednesday, Jan. 21, Shaniece announces she will be sitting down with the Compton rapper for the first time since welcoming their son, Blaze, in September 2024. It seems like that “first” sit down only refers tot he public eye, however, as the pair threw a birthday party for their little one in September 2025.

“This gonna be y’all best episode,” The Game says in the preview.

The preview takes a serious turn as it jumps between clips of explosive questions, with Hairston saying she wants to “clear the air on a few things.”

Hairston asks, “Did I ever sit on your lap when I was 12?” and “Were the mother of your other children and my mom best friends, and was I calling her auntie?” She also asks point-blank: “Am I a gold digger?” and “Did you ever have sex with my mom?”

While we’re gonna have to wait and see how the rapper will answer those questions, a clip does show The Game saying, “I’m not doing the back and forth on the Internet. When I see you in person, and one day I will have that same energy, it’s all that I ask.”

Lozada also acknowledges an unresolved conflict with the entertainer in the preview, saying, “Well, I’m happy that you’re here, but … I have a big bone to pick with you.”

This episode of the Drop The Lo podcast will center on the backlash the mother-daughter duo faced after it was revealed that Hairston was expecting a child with The Game in 2024. At the time, many fans users accused them of betraying The Game’s ex-fiancé, Tiffney Cambridge, who shares two children with him. Shaniece addressed that on a June 2025 episode of the podcast.

“Yeah, no. That’s really a rumor that grew, like, hands and legs and fingers and the whole thing,” she clarified. “And I don’t know where did that even come from and who started that. I don’t respond to that because it’s absolutely ridiculous, it’s not true.”

She also disputed online claims that she and Cambridge were close friends.

“A lot of people were at your baby shower, you guys were on the same network and that was, like, over a decade ago,” she explained. “So I don’t feel any type of way that you were in the presence of-and why should I, you know what I mean? It’s not like you guys were best friends. It wasn’t my friend.”

